Missoula County, MT

KSEN AM 1150

Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Bag of Car Parts

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of Old Grant Creek Road. Near a motorhome, they encountered a female, a male, and 57-year-old Billy Rogers. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Billy Rogers is under arrest for felony...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UM Named Best in America for Community and National Service

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has received a prestigious award from Washington Monthly as the top university in the U.S. for service to its community and the entire country. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Monday for details about the...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees

The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana.

 https://ksenam.com

