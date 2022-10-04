ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

fox5ny.com

Fake kidnapping scam targets Long Island parents

LONG ISLAND - Police on Long Island are warning parents about a new scam targeting parents under the false pretense that their children have been kidnapped. "Every day I get a text about something else," said grandmother Denise Minero. The scam reportedly is sent through text messages, emails, and even...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Gas station employee shot on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
WYANDANCH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
HuntingtonNow

East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit

An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD car strikes crowd in the Bronx, pedestrians and cops hurt

NEW YORK - A total of ten people, including two children and two NYPD officers were reportedly injured when a police squad car struck a crowd of people in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Thursday afternoon. Officers were reportedly responding to a report of a car being stolen...
BRONX, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
TBR News Media

Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

