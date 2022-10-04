Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
fox5ny.com
Fake kidnapping scam targets Long Island parents
LONG ISLAND - Police on Long Island are warning parents about a new scam targeting parents under the false pretense that their children have been kidnapped. "Every day I get a text about something else," said grandmother Denise Minero. The scam reportedly is sent through text messages, emails, and even...
Gas station employee shot on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
Kerhonkson Man Hits Victim In Head With Rock During Violent Assault In Accord, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly hitting another person in the head numerous times with a rock during a violent assault. The incident took place in Ulster County around 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in Accord on Dymond Road. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police arrested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit
An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
fox5ny.com
NYPD car strikes crowd in the Bronx, pedestrians and cops hurt
NEW YORK - A total of ten people, including two children and two NYPD officers were reportedly injured when a police squad car struck a crowd of people in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Thursday afternoon. Officers were reportedly responding to a report of a car being stolen...
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Suspect Nabbed For String Of Burglaries In Village Of Walden
Following a month-long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been arrested for burglary and a host of other charges. Leonard L. Taylor, age 66, of Middletown, was arrested on Monday. Oct. 3, by the Village of Walden Police after a brief foot chase in the village. Taylor's arrest concludes a...
Officials: Surveillance cameras were working, captured shooting outside of Newburgh Free Academy
District officials say the shooting was captured on several surveillance cameras that Newburgh Free Academy has outside, which was given to police.
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Migrant tent shelter will be on Randall's Island, not at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced late Monday that a tent complex to give temporary housing for hundreds of migrants would be moved from Orchard Beach in the Bronx to Randall's Island. The mayor cited flooding concerns and better access to public transportation. The move came...
Father's killing at suburban NY hotel triggers new criticism of politicians: Living in 'alternative reality'
A New York county executive ripped the state's soft on crime policies after a beloved father was tragically killed while visiting his son at college on Sunday
Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?
Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
It’s Raining Money for Cash For Life Winner in Upstate New York
Forget men! It's raining money in New York. Someone in Upstate New York just won $1,000 a week for life. If you're a Cash for Life lottery player, you'd better check your ticket. There's a winner that's not from New York City for a change. The winning Cash for Life...
Officials search for evidence at Poughkeepsie hotel where dad of Marist College student was killed
Police say the hotel's original plan was to close for three days, but that might change because there is more to process there.
Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Comments / 0