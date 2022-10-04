ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

How Victor Wembanyama will help the Lakers this season

The 2023 NBA Draft already looks like it is going to have one of the best top-two prospects in recent history with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The two players squared off in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and the entire NBA world, including the Los Angeles Lakers, had to tune in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game

As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Raiders#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Team Rankings#Rams And Panthers
FOX Sports

Chargers inconsistent run defense faces challenge vs. Browns

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers overhauled their defense during the offseason after being one of the worst units last year against the run. Four games into the season, it remains a work in progress. The Chargers are giving up 109.8 yards per game on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers should be excited about comment from Hall of Famer

The Buccaneers have an opening at wide receiver after the retirement of Cole Beasley. This could turn their attention in another direction. The start to this season has been a lot of highs and lows for the Buccaneers. Two and two through four games is far from bad, but there is still plenty for the team to improve if it wants to make a Super Bowl run in a few months.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

