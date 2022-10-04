ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

One Tank Trip: Nickajack Farms

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — About a half an hour south of Akron, in the beautiful rural community of North Lawrence, Ohio, you’ll find Nickajack Farms. Debbie Seabolt and her husband run the huge farm, along with their son and three daughters. “It’s definitely a family farm,” Seabolt...
NORTH LAWRENCE, OH
27 First News

Opera Western Reserve

The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Opera Western Reserve. Since their first performance in 2004, it’s been Opera Western Reserve’s mission to produce and present opera performances of the highest quality to audiences in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. They provide a performance platform for local and regional artists, and take a leadership role in artist training, arts education and audience development, including children and young adults.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines

Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Janet D. Baker, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet D. Baker, 97 of Poland, died Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman. She was born April 23, 1925 in Struthers, a daughter of Jay and Lily (Ward) Hamilton and was a lifelong area resident. Janet was a graduate of Struthers...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Regina M. Graygo, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Graygo, 98, passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1924, in Struthers, a daughter of John M. and Anna Marie Lucas Gura, the seventh of 14 children. Regina graduated from Struthers High School in 1941 and St....
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home. Capitol Grill had been located in downtown Youngstown for more than a decade. Then, in July, along with a dozen other businesses located inside 20 Federal Place, they were told they had to pack up and leave so work could begin on the building.
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

William J. “Rub” Rovder, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” “Rub” Rovder, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. William was born March 22, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of William Rovder and Johanna Dudek. He was graduate of...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls man invents flying electric bike

Electric bikes have become more and more popular over the years, but a Newton Falls man is taking that concept to new heights - literally!. "There is nothing like that feeling when you break free from the ground," says Kurt Fister. "You feel yourself leaving Earth and it's the most incredible feeling of freedom you could ever have."
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Habitat for Humanity

The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley’s mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. They provide low-cost housing for families in need by building and rehabilitating houses using volunteer labor and donations . Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity has built over 145 houses in Trumbull, Mahoning & Columbiana counties.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Sotiris R. “Sam” Mantas, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides. A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Raymond P. Genova, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stouffer) Genova. Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Solina Theresa Cora, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Solina T. Cora, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born July 22, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Pastora Casal. Solina and her five sisters and brother grew up on Wood Street in Youngstown, living a...
STRUTHERS, OH

