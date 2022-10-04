Read full article on original website
$3M plaza coming to Boardman
The $3 million construction of a new plaza in Boardman will begin soon.
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Nickajack Farms
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — About a half an hour south of Akron, in the beautiful rural community of North Lawrence, Ohio, you’ll find Nickajack Farms. Debbie Seabolt and her husband run the huge farm, along with their son and three daughters. “It’s definitely a family farm,” Seabolt...
Breakdown of where Youngstown’s $82.7M ARP funds are going
Each month the committee reports where funds are being allocated to.
27 First News
Opera Western Reserve
The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Opera Western Reserve. Since their first performance in 2004, it’s been Opera Western Reserve’s mission to produce and present opera performances of the highest quality to audiences in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. They provide a performance platform for local and regional artists, and take a leadership role in artist training, arts education and audience development, including children and young adults.
WFMJ.com
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
27 First News
Janet D. Baker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet D. Baker, 97 of Poland, died Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman. She was born April 23, 1925 in Struthers, a daughter of Jay and Lily (Ward) Hamilton and was a lifelong area resident. Janet was a graduate of Struthers...
27 First News
Regina M. Graygo, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Graygo, 98, passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1924, in Struthers, a daughter of John M. and Anna Marie Lucas Gura, the seventh of 14 children. Regina graduated from Struthers High School in 1941 and St....
WYTV.com
20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home. Capitol Grill had been located in downtown Youngstown for more than a decade. Then, in July, along with a dozen other businesses located inside 20 Federal Place, they were told they had to pack up and leave so work could begin on the building.
27 First News
William J. “Rub” Rovder, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” “Rub” Rovder, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. William was born March 22, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of William Rovder and Johanna Dudek. He was graduate of...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls man invents flying electric bike
Electric bikes have become more and more popular over the years, but a Newton Falls man is taking that concept to new heights - literally!. "There is nothing like that feeling when you break free from the ground," says Kurt Fister. "You feel yourself leaving Earth and it's the most incredible feeling of freedom you could ever have."
27 First News
Habitat for Humanity
The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley’s mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. They provide low-cost housing for families in need by building and rehabilitating houses using volunteer labor and donations . Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity has built over 145 houses in Trumbull, Mahoning & Columbiana counties.
New market to offer fresh produce in Warren
Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is holding its grand opening of Mac’s Market Community Store to highlight fresh produce in Warren.
27 First News
Sotiris R. “Sam” Mantas, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides. A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of...
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
27 First News
Raymond P. Genova, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stouffer) Genova. Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While...
27 First News
Solina Theresa Cora, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Solina T. Cora, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born July 22, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Pastora Casal. Solina and her five sisters and brother grew up on Wood Street in Youngstown, living a...
WOUB
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
