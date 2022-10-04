Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Joint City Council, Planning Commission Meeting Outcomes
On Tuesday Oct. 4 the Salida City Council and Planning Commission met in joint session. As previously reported by Ark Valley Voice, the first two agenda items concerned modifications to a long-delayed planned development and a riverfront rezoning request. Both are highly-visible projects and staff routinely seeks input from commission and council members. After generally favorable discussion, both projects will now advance to the next steps in the planning and permitting process.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Public Hearings on Occupational Lodging Tax Ballot Issue, Salida Crossings, Await Salida City Council Oct. 5
The Salida City Council will meet in regular session, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tues. Oct. 4, immediately following a work session. The complete agenda and packet are here. The consent agenda contains four special event permits, which will be followed by citizen comments and a proclamation designating October, 2022 as Arts Month.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Planning and Funding the BV Whitewater Park Pocket Wave 2.0
Plans are underway to perform much-needed upgrades and maintenance on the extremely popular Pocket Wave in Buena Vista’s famous Whitewater Park. Stretching more than half a mile, the Buena Vista (BV) Whitewater Park is the longest in Colorado and contains five in-stream features making it the center of outdoor and river activities in BV.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala Nets $35,000 for Youth Development Programs
The numbers do the talking. The Great Futures Gala held last week at the Mt. Princeton Pavilion Event Center was a resounding success. More than 180 Chaffee County supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County enthusiastically packed the pavilion, all sharing a singular passion; to do right for the kids of Chaffee County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast
Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
U.S. Forest Service Preparing for Prescribed Burning in Park County
The U.S. Forest Service is preparing for prescribed burning in Park County. This will include 715 acres of broadcast burning, which involves the ignition of surface fuels within prepared units. The projects are Beaver, 7.5 miles southwest of Lake George near the Echo and Beaver Valley Ranches, and Wilson, 2...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Mayor Shore Proclaims October as “Arts Month” in Salida
During the Oct. 4 City Council Meeting, Mayor Dan Shore read a proclamation declaring October, 2022 as “Arts Month” in Salida. Arts Month in Salida is aligned with the national movement of Americans for the Arts, as designated since 1985. It’s marked by a Presidential Proclamation in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and Americans for the Arts. Numerous cities in Colorado and across the country also mark the annual occasion and Salida’s role as one of Colorado’s first designated Creative Districts adds special significance to the community.
Comments / 0