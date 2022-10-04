ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Joint City Council, Planning Commission Meeting Outcomes

On Tuesday Oct. 4 the Salida City Council and Planning Commission met in joint session. As previously reported by Ark Valley Voice, the first two agenda items concerned modifications to a long-delayed planned development and a riverfront rezoning request. Both are highly-visible projects and staff routinely seeks input from commission and council members. After generally favorable discussion, both projects will now advance to the next steps in the planning and permitting process.
Planning and Funding the BV Whitewater Park Pocket Wave 2.0

Plans are underway to perform much-needed upgrades and maintenance on the extremely popular Pocket Wave in Buena Vista’s famous Whitewater Park. Stretching more than half a mile, the Buena Vista (BV) Whitewater Park is the longest in Colorado and contains five in-stream features making it the center of outdoor and river activities in BV.
Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast

Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
U.S. Forest Service Preparing for Prescribed Burning in Park County

The U.S. Forest Service is preparing for prescribed burning in Park County. This will include 715 acres of broadcast burning, which involves the ignition of surface fuels within prepared units. The projects are Beaver, 7.5 miles southwest of Lake George near the Echo and Beaver Valley Ranches, and Wilson, 2...
Mayor Shore Proclaims October as “Arts Month” in Salida

During the Oct. 4 City Council Meeting, Mayor Dan Shore read a proclamation declaring October, 2022 as “Arts Month” in Salida. Arts Month in Salida is aligned with the national movement of Americans for the Arts, as designated since 1985. It’s marked by a Presidential Proclamation in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and Americans for the Arts. Numerous cities in Colorado and across the country also mark the annual occasion and Salida’s role as one of Colorado’s first designated Creative Districts adds special significance to the community.
