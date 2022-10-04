Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts pot shops brace for dispensaries to open in New York
For many New Yorkers, crossing the border to Massachusetts to legally purchase marijuana will soon be in the rear-view mirror. New York state is working on licensing retailers, and some are on track to open by the end of 2022. But until then, for adult-use customers like Mike McCallion, Massachusetts it is.
spectrumnews1.com
'Completely lockstep': Biden surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Fort Myers alongside DeSantis
President Joe Biden surveyed southwest Florida's damage from Hurricane Ian by helicopter on Wednesday, meeting with local people impacted by the storm and giving an update on recovery alongside the state's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. In Fort Myers, DeSantis and Biden shook hands, thanking each other for mutual support and...
spectrumnews1.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to address food insecurity, mental health
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation that will aim to meet the needs of families working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. Burrow, and his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow, made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
