Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week
UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
abc27.com
Antique auto show underway in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet is underway in Hershey. The event is considered one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United States, hosted in the parking lot at Hersheypark and the GIANT Center. The antique...
Avian influenza detected in two more bird flocks in central Pa.
Cases of the highly contagious strain of avian influenza continue to affect poultry flocks in central Pennsylvania. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the disease was recently detected in two flocks including a commercial turkey farm in York County with 25,000 birds and a backyard chicken flock in Lancaster County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
Central Pa. winery finds new life, ideas as a third generation rises to the challenge
Jonas Nissley said he spent plenty of time as a child working at his family winery in Bainbridge, Lancaster County, but it wasn’t with the dream that someday he’d be running the place. “Growing up here, I definitely was active, although when you’re a kid you’re not always...
abc27.com
Hours announced for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark. The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023. From Nov....
RELATED PEOPLE
lebtown.com
Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility
The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
sarabozich.com
Fall Fest at Market on Market on Oct. 11 | Downtown Camp Hill
Visit the new Camp Hill farmers market for it’s Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Fall Fest event on Oct. 11!. The market is...
Lancaster County church raises over $1 million for Ukraine
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fighting in Ukraine continues, and so do the needs of its civilians, which is why a Lancaster County church is trying to raise money. Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata has been collaborating with 62 churches in Ukraine to distribute donations of goods and funds. So far, the church has raised more than $1 million, which is far from their initial goal.
Fetterman hosting York County rally
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before. The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
abc27.com
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County
WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
abc27.com
Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Architectural marvel’ with 30-mile views of the Harrisburg region for $5.5 million: Cool Spaces
Behold the most expensive, and perhaps the most impressive, home ever featured for Cool Spaces. The only other home that comes close was located out of state, and that was actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey shore mansion which was listed at $6.5 million.
lebtown.com
Lebanon’s once plentiful neighborhood bars
During the mid-1900s, it seemed there was a neighborhood bar on nearly every corner in Lebanon. Neighborhood bars have been known by many names over the years, including alehouse, beer joint, café, cantina, cocktail lounge, grogshop, inn, lounge, pub, roadhouse, saloon, tavern, tap house, and watering hole. Neighborhood bars...
abc27.com
We Salute You: Merle and Perle Guyer
(WHTM) — Thursday’s military heroes are Merle and Perle Guyer. They both enlisted in the Navy and served on destroyers in the South Pacific during World War II. The brothers are both from Shippensburg and have since passed away. We salute them and thank them for their service.
abc27.com
Susquehanna Service Dogs help out Dauphin County 911 dispatchers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers answer call after call in a darkened room, a job that can be taxing. “The 911 job profession is very rewarding but it’s also very mentally painful and it’s painful every day,” said Jeffrey Enders, Director of Public Safety for Dauphin County.
Comments / 0