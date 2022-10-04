ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27 News

Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week

UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
LEWISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Antique auto show underway in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet is underway in Hershey. The event is considered one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United States, hosted in the parking lot at Hersheypark and the GIANT Center. The antique...
HERSHEY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hours announced for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark. The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023. From Nov....
HERSHEY, PA
J. Horace Mcfarland
Horace
lebtown.com

Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility

The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
LEBANON, PA
sarabozich.com

Fall Fest at Market on Market on Oct. 11 | Downtown Camp Hill

Visit the new Camp Hill farmers market for it’s Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Fall Fest event on Oct. 11!. The market is...
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County church raises over $1 million for Ukraine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fighting in Ukraine continues, and so do the needs of its civilians, which is why a Lancaster County church is trying to raise money. Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata has been collaborating with 62 churches in Ukraine to distribute donations of goods and funds. So far, the church has raised more than $1 million, which is far from their initial goal.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fetterman hosting York County rally

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before. The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon’s once plentiful neighborhood bars

During the mid-1900s, it seemed there was a neighborhood bar on nearly every corner in Lebanon. Neighborhood bars have been known by many names over the years, including alehouse, beer joint, café, cantina, cocktail lounge, grogshop, inn, lounge, pub, roadhouse, saloon, tavern, tap house, and watering hole. Neighborhood bars...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: Merle and Perle Guyer

(WHTM) — Thursday’s military heroes are Merle and Perle Guyer. They both enlisted in the Navy and served on destroyers in the South Pacific during World War II. The brothers are both from Shippensburg and have since passed away. We salute them and thank them for their service.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Susquehanna Service Dogs help out Dauphin County 911 dispatchers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers answer call after call in a darkened room, a job that can be taxing. “The 911 job profession is very rewarding but it’s also very mentally painful and it’s painful every day,” said Jeffrey Enders, Director of Public Safety for Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

