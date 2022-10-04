Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Police respond to two Lowcountry high schools; no weapons located
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police said no threats were made and no one saw...
2 in custody after reports of weapon at Lowcountry schools; police say no weapons found
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police say one person has been detained and no weapon...
SCCPSS celebrating Ga. Pre-K week, start of Little Acorn Academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Georgia is celebrating the youngest learners in our schools - the Pre-K students. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is bringing in some extra readers to the 4K classrooms this week. Monday WTOC’s Sam Bauman was a guest reader. The Georgia Pre-K program started...
