ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

All 4 members of kidnapped California family found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif ( ) — The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business on Monday have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Twenty-seven-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy