Related
All 4 members of kidnapped California family found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif ( ) — The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business on Monday have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Twenty-seven-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found...
‘I will kill you’: Former victim recalls being held by California kidnapping suspect
MERCED, Calif ( ) — California’s Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information Wednesday on the criminal past of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four missing family members. Authorities said the family — 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi...
Man in custody as search for kidnapped California family continues, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (. ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it has a person of interest in custody in the kidnapping of four family members from a business on Monday. Officials named 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest in the kidnapping of 27-year-old...
