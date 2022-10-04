ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

A closer look at ShotSpotter as Detroit weighs decision to expand

By Raymond Strickland
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPW66_0iM2jja000

A closer look at ShotSpotter as Detroit weighs decision to expand 03:41

While Detroit continues to consider expanding ShotSpotter in the city, we took a closer look at data from two cities using the technology--St. Louis and Cincinnati-- to get a better idea of its impact on crime.

The two cities are among nearly 150 cities across the country that have turned to gunshot detection technology as a way to address gun violence, but not without controversy. Over the years, many people have questioned if ShotSpotter is effective.

To this day and depending on who you talk to, the jury is still out.

"We did not find any impact on violent crime," said Dennis Mares, a professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Mares co-authored a study that reviewed ShotSpotter data in St. Louis from 2008 to 2018. ShotSpotter

"We looked at gun homicides and aggravated assaults with firearms and there we did not find any reductions compared to similar neighborhoods without ShotSpotter and Saint Louis."

He also did a similar study in Cincinnati and reviewed ShotSpotter data from when it launched in 2017 to 2020. Mares' findings were much different than St. Louis, albeit a smaller sample size.

"We did find a substantial reduction of violent crime around 40 percent of gun violence in the areas it was implemented," he said.

Cincinnati Police also said the city saw 79 less shootings in 2021 (486) compared to 2020 (405). Although, homicides stayed the same.

For Mares, this doesn't mean Cincinnati is a success and St. Louis is a failure—because other crime-fighting strategies could be a reason metrics improved or worsened.

But he does believe,  it's a valuable tool both cities have benefited from with it helping decrease police response times and assisting in investigations.

Cincinnati Police Department's Ltc. Michael John can attest to that. He says the technology can save lives.

"There has been incidents where we've got to the scene much, much quicker than we would have if we were waiting for somebody to call 911," he said.

But like with any technology, he said it is far from perfect.

"I read every single shooting report that is generated in the city and there were occasions where I knew that the person shot was being shot by the territory and there was no associated activation," he said.

In the end, Ltc. John said he would recommend ShotSpotter for police departments. He believes the good that comes with it outweighs the bad.

Mares agrees. He said ShotSpotter as a tool is only as good as the people using it.

"I think that if we want to make ShotSpotter successful, we have to think about what does it take to make that successful?, Mares said. "The technology side is one thing, so you can have all the perfect data where gunfire happens. But if you don't respond quick enough or you don't investigated thoroughly enough, the results are going to be disappointing."

In response to criticism about the company, ShotSpotter sent a statement defending its technology and its effectiveness. Full statement can be read below.

Statement from ShotSpotter

"The ShotSpotter system is highly accurate, with a 97% aggregate accuracy rate for real-time detections across all police department customers as independently verified by data analytics firm Edgeworth Analytics . We are trusted by police departments in over 135 cities nationwide and have a 99% customer retention rate, indicating that our system works well and is a proven tool that saves lives and helps law enforcement respond to gunfire incidents with a fast, precise police response to gunfire in cities nationwide."

The below statement addresses misclassifying sounds:

"Furthermore, our computer algorithm helps us filter out sounds that aren't gunfire so there isn't a police response to non-gunshot sounds. Sounds that are not filtered out are analyzed by human reviewers in the Incident Review Center who have been extensively trained to distinguish the sounds of gunfire from other sounds, like fireworks or cars backfiring, and if the sound is gunfire, they publish an alert to law enforcement."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Family of mentally-ill man killed by Detroit police will sue

(CBS DETROIT) --The family of a mentally-ill man who was killed by Detroit police plans to file a lawsuit against the department and the five officers who shot at him. The officers fired a total of 38 rounds early Sunday morning after they say Porter Burks charged at them with a knife. The family's attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, says police knew Burks was experiencing a mental health crisis and called it an "execution" -- by "firing squad."Burks' family hopes this lawsuit will bring change. "The police think that they can kill people like Porter with impunity and get away with...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on 2010 Detroit murder

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest as a mother continues to search for answers after her son was murdered in Detroit. Darryl Johnson Jr., 23, was fatally shot on Sept. 17, 2010.The incident happened near the Jeffries Freeway and Elmhurst.Police say Johnson was driving in his 1989 silver Oldsmobile when he was shot. After he was shot, his car crashed into a parked vehicle in the 12000 block of American in Detroit.All tips will remain anonymous.Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.To submit a tip visit the website, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Divisive ShotSpotter hears what Detroiters know too well: Bullets are flying

Detroit — Acoustic sensors posted on buildings, telephone poles and other structures in two Detroit neighborhoods covering just six and a half of the city's 142.9 square miles record gunshots more than once every two hours on average, according to Detroit police data. After the Detroit Police Department launched...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Saint Louis, MI
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Saint Louis, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Active shooting scene at Dearborn's Hampton Inn, 1 victim reported

Watch our live coverage here.DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say there is an active shooting scene Thursday near the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and are telling people to avoid the area. The Hampton Inn is located at 22324 Michigan Ave. Dearborn police are asking people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe. In a press conference, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin says the suspect is armed with a "long gun" and they are still negotiating with the suspect toward a "peaceful resolution.""I would implore him to come out peacefully. Nobody wants to see anybody else...
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Gun Violence
CBS Detroit

Detroit police officers fire 38 shots at mentally-ill man

(CBS DETROIT/AP) --The Detroit Police Department released footage Tuesday from body-worn cameras of a shooting where five officers fired 38 shots in three seconds, killing a mentally-ill man. Early Sunday morning, Detroit police encountered Porter Burks, 20, near Snowden and Lyndon streets after his family called 911 worried about his mental condition. "I'm trying to help you; I just want to help you, man," one of the officers can be heard saying on the video. "Whatever you want, we can help you with, we can get you home."DPD Chief James White says Burks, who struggled with schizophrenia, was holding...
DETROIT, MI
WDTN

Autopsy: FBI break-in suspect shot 5 times

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Autopsy results have been released for the man who attempted to break into the Cincinnati FBI office in August. On August 11, 42-year-old Ricky Walter Schiffer attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the Cincinnati Division of the FBI.  FBI agents responded to the alarm and Schiffer fled the […]
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition

(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
cleveland19.com

Fugitive wanted by US Marshals for aggravated burglary in Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive accused of attempted burglary and aggravated menacing is wanted by U.S. Marshals, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force confirmed. NOVFTF identified her as Zhane Monique Bolling, who is also wanted for obstruction of official business. A reward for information leading to her capture...
OHIO STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy