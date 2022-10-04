Shaker joins new recycling initiative with Cleveland Heights, Waste Management of Ohio

Read full article on original website
Cleveland seeks to replace coin-operated parking meters with “smart” ones that accept digital payments
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Cleveland seeks to replace its system of parking meters with a new, more modern, “smart” system that can take credit cards or payment through an app, the city announced Thursday. The city published a project request Thursday that seeks proposals from companies...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Lost for weeks, the Parma Heights newsletter finally starts arriving in mailboxes
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city believed the quarterly Parma Heights newsletter was headed into the hands of residents after it was sent out more than two weeks ago for mailing through the U.S. Postal Service. The problem is that the citywide mailer -- advertising everything from new events and...
Northeast Ohioans own a lot of homes where Hurricane Ian did its worst: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some remote workers seeking income tax refunds from Cleveland are being asked to provide documentation they say they’ve already submitted. We’re asking readers if it’s happened to them on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast,...
North Olmsted eyes county ARPA funds for repurposing rec center space into new field house
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to modern recreational amenities, the desired offering in Northeast Ohio communities is that of an indoor field house, where Mother Nature can’t disrupt football and soccer games and practices. That’s exactly what city leaders in North Olmsted are envisioning with the proposed...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday.
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
Consultant describes option for renovating Cuyahoga County jail, but leaves cost estimate, new-jail debate unanswered
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A recent assessment of the Cuyahoga County jail gave the first clear picture of what a renovation could entail, but it did little to move the needle in the debate over whether it’s the better option to building a new facility. In a presentation, Tuesday,...
cleveland19.com
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan to step down after 2 terms: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When Dan Horrigan took office in Akron in 2016, the city had experienced a couple of tumultuous months. Longtime Mayor Don Plusquellic resigned, blaming coverage from his hometown newspaper. His successor, former City Council President Gary Moneypenny, resigned after two weeks after an “inappropriate encounter” with an employee.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan endorses Marco Sommerville for mayor in 2023
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan on Thursday endorsed Akron Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs Marco Sommerville to be the city’s next mayor. The announcement comes just two days after Horrigan announced he won’t seek a third term in office, citing “much consideration and self-reflection.” In the announcement, Horrigan called serving as the city’s 62nd mayor “the honor of my professional lifetime.”
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
Lakewood mayor proposes projects using second round of ARPA funds
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Over the last year, Lakewood has received $47 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). After initially earmarking $25 million toward water and sewer infrastructure, the city followed up by awarding $1.6 million to the Lakewood Community Service Center related to homelessness prevention, as well as $1.9 million for new police officers and the implementation of the Park Ambassador program.
Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023
CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
Former Seven Hills councilman donates childhood Collinwood home for new community center
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Retired Seven Hills City Councilman Mike Barth, who now lives in Independence, was unsure what to do with his parents’ Collinwood home after his mother, Louise, passed away in 2017. “My mother and father (Christy) built that house in 1945,” said Mike Barth, a 1967 St....
