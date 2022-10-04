ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Connects With Adorable Young Fan at Austin Show: ‘Much Better Than Daycare!’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Harry Styles shared an adorable moment with a young fan at one of his shows recently, proving that his concerts are definitely “better than daycare.”

In the middle of the concert — which appears to have taken place during his ongoing Love On Tour run at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas — the former One Direction-er took note of a sign that read “I skipped daycare to be here!”

Waving to the little girl holding the sign, he charmingly asked the tot if she was enjoying the concert with a thumbs-up and giant grin. “Look at that tiny thumb!” Styles shouted to the crowd before learning the girl’s name was Camila. “Camila, we hope you’re having a good time tonight. Hope you’re enjoying the show. Do you like to go to concerts a lot? Do you go to a lot of concerts?

“First concert, get it, let’s go!” he continued upon learning it was little Camila’s very first show. “Make some noise for Camila, everybody! Much better than daycare!”

Styles just wrapped up a historic run of 15 consecutive sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The U.S. leg of his tour will continue through Nov. 15 with multi-date stops in Chicago and Inglewood, Calif., before heading south of the border for Mexico and eventually on to Australia in early 2023.

During his show Sunday night, the pop singer also quietly stumped for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in the middle of his set by showing off a “Beto for Texas” sticker on the bottom of his guitar.

Watch Styles make little Camila’s first concert unforgettable below.

