KATU.com
Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
South Idaho Teen Missing; Last Known Contact Sept 24
Police in southwest Idaho are currently looking for a missing teenager who hasn't had contact with family in almost two weeks. Have you seen Angelica Yvette Gaytan?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is heading a search for Angelica Gaytan, 17, who hasn't had contact with loved ones since September 24, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. The IMPC tracks missing juveniles statewide, and currently has more than 50 open cases featured on its website.
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
New Meadows murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
oregontoday.net
I-84 Fatal, Union Co., Oct. 5
On Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 12:09 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. Preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer, operated by Craig J. Wickham (61) of Boise, ID, left the roadway and overturned. During the crash, the trailer became separated from the truck. Wickham sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Passengers, Timothy Yates (59) of Nampa, ID, and Leanne Huggins (54) of Challis, ID, were both transported to area hospitals with injuries. Interstate 84 westbound lanes were closed for approximately 1 hour while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Driver fatigue, vehicle overloading and seatbelt use are all being investigated as contributing factors to the crash. OSP was assisted by Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean speaks on Lee's resignation: 'I had to make a decision based on new information I had.'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said that she asked for police chief Ryan Lee's resignation on Sept. 23 after a KTVB report was published detailing complaints against Lee within the Boise Police Department, "based on new information" she had that day, along with speaking to the police union.
Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee
We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting
NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
Post Register
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
eastidahonews.com
A Nampa man faced up to 25 years in prison for kidnapping. He died before sentencing
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man who was one of six people authorities connected to the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a 22-year-old man died last week. He was 26. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the unattended death of Tomas Pina Sarmiento on Sept. 24 on the 9000 block of South Powerline Road, spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman by email. Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes told the Statesman by phone that Sarmiento likely died from an opiate overdose. The coroner’s office is awaiting confirmation from the toxicology report.
ksl.com
Housing bust or first to adjust? What's actually happening in Boise
BOISE — At the height of the pandemic housing frenzy, Boise was not just discovered. It was flooded with buyers. That's when housing market hawks first locked on to the Idaho metro for its eye-popping price increases. Since then, fascination with Boise has persisted — but now as the U.S. housing market has tipped into recession territory amid higher mortgage rates, some days hovering near 7%, there's a new obsession with Boise.
Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids
A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
Post Register
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
Post Register
Most roads affected by ammonia leak in Boise have been reopened
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: 15th and 16th streets have reopened. Front street between 15th and 16th remains closed as authorities remain on site. We will continue to update this story. The Boise Fire Department has isolated the ammonia leak that closed multiple roads in Boise. Evacuations remain in...
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week
It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
