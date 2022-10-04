ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US travelers warned about increased terrorism and crime in Italy, France, Belize and more

By Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

U.S. citizens planning to go on an international trip may want to take the time to check online as the State Department issued new Travel Advisories for Italy, France, Belize and other countries on Tuesday.

In total, 81 new Travel Advisories were posted, including four "Level 4" Travel Advisories for Russia, Central African Republic, Burkina Faso and Belarus. This level of advice warns Americans to "not travel" to these places because of "greater likelihood of life-threatening risks."

There were 10 new "Level 3" Travel Advisories for people to "reconsider travel" due to "risks to safety and security." These countries include El Salvador, the Cayman Islands, and Colombia.

State Department recommends to 'exercise increased caution'

Twenty-five countries also received a "Level 2" Travel Advisories telling travelers to "exercise increased caution" and to "be aware of heightened risks to safety and security."

► Italy travel warning

Among them was Italy , which has been seeing "increased caution due to terrorism." The State Department said that terrorists could attack high-profile public events like sporting events, clubs, public transportation systems and other public areas. The agency also said that those behind the attacks are using "less sophisticated methods" such as knives, firearms and vehicles to hurt crowds.

There is also a "moderate rate of crime" in Italy for U.S. citizens, specifically for theft and economic crimes, not so much violent crimes. These types of crimes include not validating metro tickets properly and being fined or buying counterfeit goods.

People traveling to Italy should be aware of their surroundings when in public or crowded places and monitor the local media for breaking events.

► France travel warning

France was another country issued with a "Level 2" Travel Advisory due to terrorism and civil unrest. The State Department warns that, like in Italy, terrorist attacks can happen with little to no warning in popular tourist locations. French police and military are patrolling public spaces, so U.S. citizens should be prepared to go through security inspections at public venues and other businesses.

Thousands of people have recently taken to the streets in Paris to protest Iranian leadership after the death of Mahsa Amini , a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died while detained by Iran's morality police for not properly wearing her hijab on Sept. 16. Police responded to the demonstrations with water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas.

People face riot police as they take part in a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters in Paris on Sept. 25, 2022. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT, AFP via Getty Images

With these demonstrations expected to only continue for the next few weeks, the State Department warns people to avoid travel to Paris and other major French cities.

► Belize travel warning

Belize was also issued a "Level 2" Travel Advisory by the agency due to increased crime, like armed robberies and sexual assault, especially in the south side of Belize City and other remote areas along the country's borders. These crimes are mostly gang-related and even take place during daylight hours and in popular tourist areas.

"Local police lack the resources and training to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents," the agency wrote. "Most crimes remain unresolved and unprosecuted."

Tourists are often targeted by criminals at resorts and roads, and crimes can range from the more violent to pick-pocketing or extortion.

San Pedro is one of the areas where there is thought to be a credit card fraud ring, so tourists should be careful of cash and credit card theft while there.

Victims of overseas crimes should report what happened to the local police and then contact the U.S. Embassy who can help assist the local authorities. As a reminder, the U.S. Embassy is not a law enforcement agency.

