Department of Justice investigation: Nevada fails to provide adequate care for children with disabilities

An investigation by the Department of Justice revealed that the State of Nevada violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The investigation revealed that the state fails "to provide adequate community-based services to children with behavioral health disabilities."

Instead of allowing children to stay with their families with the support of "necessary, community-based services," the state sends children to hospitals and residential treatment facilities, some of which are located outside of the state, according to a DOJ press statement released Tuesday.

Community-based services such as intensive in-home services, crisis services, intensive care coordination, respite, therapeutic foster care and other family-based supports are lacking in Nevada, according to the press statement.

“Children with disabilities should receive the services they need to remain with their families and in their communities,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the statement. “The Civil Rights Division looks forward to working with Nevada to bring the State into compliance with federal law and prevent the unnecessary institutionalization of children.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak's office responded with a statement, saying, "the state is committed to working with the federal government and other partners to resolve issues raised in the report."

"My administration is committed to continuing to build on this work to create the lasting systemic changes that our children and families deserve. Funds are already being built into my recommended budget, and we look forward to partnering with experts and our community to better serve all of our children in their homes and communities," Sisolak said in the statement.

Some of the investments that the state made towards public behavioral healthcare last year include:

$43 million in grant funding given to dozens of private, public, non-profit and community coalitions to support Nevada's behavioral health needs

$15 million allocated for children’s wraparound care coordination and intensive case management. This plan was designed to help keep families together

$3.4 million allocated Nevada's Division of Child and Family Services’ Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) to provide care during after-school hours

$1.9 million allocated for peer support for families

Kristin Oh is a public safety reporter for the Reno Gazette Journal.

