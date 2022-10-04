Read full article on original website
Shawnee Heights boys soccer claims United Kansas Conference title
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Thunderbirds 3-0 win over Topeka West Thursday night at Bettis Sports Complex, Shawnee Heights is the 2022 UKC conference champions. The Thunderbirds were coming off a tough loss to Topeka High School Tuesday night, 2-1 but bounced back in a nice way. The three...
WIBW
Hayden volleyball takes down Topeka West
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats came into the contest 10-20 but that didn’t matter as Hayden topped Chargers in five sets. It was senior night for Hayden and the only senior the Wildcats has was Jenessa Broxterman, who played a pivotal role in the win. The Chargers fell...
This young K-State QB is turning heads in practice with ‘unbelievable arm talent’
“I am excited about him as a young player.”
WIBW
Three star wide receiver announces commitment to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football landed a recruit from the state of Florida on Thursday. Jayce Brown, a three star wide receiver Fort Walton Beach, Florida announced he will be heading to Manhattan next fall. Brown is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. On the football field, he played two ways for Choctawhatchee High School in Florida’s 6A classification. 247 Sports said Brown caught 30 passes for 558 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games last year.
WIBW
K-State AD Gene Taylor proud of direction football program is headed
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansas State ranked No. 20 in the country right now, it’s creating a good buzz around campus. 13 Sports talked with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor and he’s thrilled to see the football program excelling at a high level. “There was a lot...
WIBW
KU RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. to miss significant time
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In Sunday’s win over Iowa State, Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. had to be be carted off the field on a stretcher. Head coach Lance Leipold said Hishaw Jr. would be out an ‘extended period of time’ Tuesday morning at his weekly press conference.
Sunflower Showdown tickets soar as both KU, K-State rank in AP top 25
Fans looking to attend the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, will likely pay a premium price for tickets.
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week - Taylor Rottinghaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Taylor Rottinghaus. Taylor plays volleyball, basketball, and competes in track for the Thunderbirds. She also participates in National Honor Society, Stu-co, spirit club, math club and is a junior civitan. On top of it all, she maintains a 4.52 GPA.
WIBW
Nurse staffing agency honored with 2022 Best of Emporia Award
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia-based nurse staffing agency has been honored with a 2022 Best of Emporia Award. Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, says it has been chosen as the awardee for the 2022 Best of Emporia Award in the Nursing Agency category. It said the awards were held by the Emporia Award Program.
WIBW
Washburn University to host Capital City Marching Band Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host the annual Capital City Marching Band Festival at Yager Stadium on Wednesday, October 5. The event, which will be held from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m., is open to the public and proceeds from admission will support the Washburn University band program. Adults will be charged $10 for entry, children will be charged $5, and children under the age of two are free.
Emporia gazette.com
Low rivers and low hopes for rain
It's not simply Emporia that's lacking rain. A dry season is having an impact from one side of the U.S. to the other. Several reports Thursday morning indicated the Mississippi River is down to its lowest level in 10 years. The New Orleans Times-Picayune noted “a lack of rainfall this spring, summer and fall in the upper Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri river valleys.”
KVOE
Greenwood County placed into drought emergency following executive order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued updated drought declarations across the state of Kansas as part of a recent executive order. Executive order 22-08 keeps all of Kansas’ counties either in watch, warning or emergency status. In the KVOE listening area, Lyon, Chase, Coffey and Morris counties are in a drought warning.
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
KVOE
UPDATE: Non-life threatening injuries reported following two vehicle collision south of Emporia Wednesday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a morning crash south of Emporia Wednesday. Emporia/Lyon County EMS, Olpe Fire and Lyon County Deputies were all called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 90 roughly 8 miles south of Emporia around 8:20 am. According to Lyon County Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on K99 in a 1984 Chevrolet pickup truck.
WIBW
Scholarships open for K-State students to support public health workforce
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship opportunity has opened for K-State students who are part of the Master of Public Health program to help support the nation’s public health workforce. Kansas State University says a new grant will leverage its expertise in public health education to promote the...
WIBW
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
WIBW
City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only. The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter. The City indicated...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka, Inc., president to move to role with City of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Rhiannon Friedman will now be seen a lot more around City Hall. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, it hired Rhiannon Friedman as the City’s new Director of Development and Economic Growth. She will transition from her role as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., to the City later in the fall.
WIBW
Pickup collides with Evergy truck in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck collided with a parked SUV and an Evergy truck in Central Topeka. Crews were called to the area of SW Munson Ave. and SW Jewell around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with reports of a collision. A 13 NEWS photographer on the...
