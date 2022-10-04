The Prince of Darkness is back and more intense than ever in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The series is simultaneously a sequel and reboot to Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation and a rich exploration of Rice’s vampire epic. An eerie juxtaposition of hypermodernity and history, this series opens with references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its premiere, "In Throes of Increasing Wonder." A much older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the titular “interviewer” portrayed in the film by Christian Slater, receives a mysterious box in the mail full of cassette tapes. After digging an old boom box out of the closet, he plays as much of the tape as he can stand, all five seconds of it. He recognizes it immediately as his initial interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, Jacob Anderson in this series) almost 50 years prior — a compelling and unexpected means of paying homage to the original.

