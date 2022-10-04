Read full article on original website
IGN
Hellraiser (2022) Video Review
Hellraiser debuts on Hulu on Oct. 7, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. Hellraiser is a soulful revival of a soulless horror legend that never tries to oust Clive Barker's original. Director David Bruckner — alongside writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski — examines Hellraiser's themes with spectacle styles through addition. Jamie Clayton is the Pinhead a new generation deserves, awash in Bruckner's colder cinematography that stashes redder lighting to signify humanity is where true monsters reside. Hellraiser might be comparatively less grotesque, but a heady calibration of "pain or pleasure" storytelling brings Hellraiser 2022 screaming with glee into a reinvigorated ready-to-franchise configuration. It's cleverly calculated by saving gore for maximum impact and valuing the psychological edginess inherent in Cenobite storytelling, never getting lost in gooier intentions just for masochistic midnighter distractions. There are developments that feel slighter and less explored even at almost two hours, but that doesn’t stop Bruckner from delivering one of the best Hellraiser films since the original.
tvinsider.com
Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson Cast in ‘Dune’ Prequel at HBO Max
HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has found its lead stars, as Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) have been cast in the highly anticipated sci-fi drama. According to Variety, Watson and Henderson will play sisters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, who have risen...
epicstream.com
Watson TV Series Release Date, News & Update: Sherlock Holmes' Loyal Partner Takes Centerstage In New CBS Show
According to Deadline, CBS wants to put a new spin on the Sherlock Holmes story by making Dr. John Watson the main character in a new Watson TV series. Craig Sweeny, who wrote and executive produced Elementary, will take on the writing duties. CBS Takes Another Spin at Sherlock Holmes...
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About the Musical Book Adaptation
Many of us are familiar with Lyle, the friendly crocodile who lived with the Primm family in the house on East 88th Street, but we’ve certainly never seen him portrayed as we will when Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile hits theaters on October 7. Pop singer Shawn Mendes stars as the voice of the titular reptile. Based on that bit of casting, you can glean that this children’s story has been turned into a full-blown musical for the big screen, with original music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hanson and La La Land). Critics have had the chance to screen the movie ahead of its release, so let’s see what they think.
daystech.org
You need to watch Spielberg’s misunderstood sci-fi masterpiece on Amazon Prime ASAP
Pinocchio is sizzling proper now. Or not less than tweaking and twisting the Italian fairytale for contemporary audiences is. Pinocchio received a live-action therapy starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo on Disney+ in early September, and Pinocchio will come to life as soon as once more, reimagined as a stop-motion animated musical fantasy drama by Guillermo del Toro, for Netflix.
Kirkus Reviews
Oates Says ‘Blonde’ Film Is ‘Not for Everyone’
Joyce Carol Oates praised the film adaptation of her novel Blonde but conceded that the controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe is “not for everyone.”. Oates made the observation on Twitter, after being asked for a review of the film by a user of the social media platform. “I think...
Netflix's The Midnight Club: What We Know About Mike Flanagan's Horror Series So Far
Mike Flanagan will soon return to television with another scary Netflix series, The Midnight Club
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: The End and the Beginning
The Prince of Darkness is back and more intense than ever in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The series is simultaneously a sequel and reboot to Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation and a rich exploration of Rice’s vampire epic. An eerie juxtaposition of hypermodernity and history, this series opens with references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its premiere, "In Throes of Increasing Wonder." A much older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the titular “interviewer” portrayed in the film by Christian Slater, receives a mysterious box in the mail full of cassette tapes. After digging an old boom box out of the closet, he plays as much of the tape as he can stand, all five seconds of it. He recognizes it immediately as his initial interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, Jacob Anderson in this series) almost 50 years prior — a compelling and unexpected means of paying homage to the original.
