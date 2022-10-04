Read full article on original website
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept classes remote...
Poets and Quants
Another Top-20 B-School Reports An Increase In MBA Applications
It’s a party of three. The Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina is the third B-school this fall to report an increase in MBA applications in the 2021-2022 cycle — a cycle that saw declines at just about every other U.S. school. Amid a strong...
Affirmative action bans make selective colleges less diverse – a national ban will do the same
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in two lawsuits on Oct. 31, 2022, brought by a group that opposes affirmative action in college admissions. Here, Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University and author of the newly released “Is Affirmative Action Fair?: The Myth of Equity in College Admissions,” shares insights on how the racial and ethnic makeup of student bodies at selective colleges and universities will change if the Supreme Court decides to outlaw affirmative action. What’s at stake with the cases against affirmative action? Currently, many selective colleges consider race when they make decisions about which students...
wiareport.com
Colleges and Universities Have Announced the Appointments of Nine Women Administrators
Is the new assistant dean of advancement for the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design at Virginia Tech. She has been serving since 2019 as assistant dean of advancement of the College of Natural Resources and Environment at the university. Before arriving at Virginia Tech, Allen served as the chief development officer and executive director of the foundation at Gaston College in North Carolina.
