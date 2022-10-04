NEW ORLEANS — When Donald Willyard left his hometown of Boston to become a New Orleans police officer about three years ago, he didn’t know what to expect. “I had never been to New Orleans before applying to the job. I literally just gave it a shot,” said Willyard. “When I got off the airplane the bus driver for the RTA opened up the doors, turned to me and went ‘How’s it going baby?’ and I went ‘Yes, this is it.’ I love the people, I love the culture.”

