NOPD looking for missing man in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a missing man in the third district, according to a press release. Police described Bridges as a 29-year-old black male who is 5'6", weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information on Bridges’ whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030....
WDSU
New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism
A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
WDSU
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
NOPD: Shooting on Thalia St. leaves two wounded
Officers determined the incident happened in the 3500 block of Erato Street.
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
Police release photos of suspects in Felipe's burglary
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for the suspects they say broke into an Uptown restaurant at 5:52 Tuesday morning. NOPD released photos of the two people they believe broke into the restaurant, stole the cash register, a television, and several bottles of alcohol. In the picture, one of...
Constable shot in New Orleans East
A shooting in New Orleans East has sent multiple people to the hospital, including a law enforcement officer. There is a crime scene on the on the I-10 between Read and Crowder.
NOLA.com
Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager
New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
Suspect in constable's shooting apprehended after SWAT presence shuts down Canal in Mid-City
New Orleans Police say they have apprehended a suspect after a manhunt shut down Canal Street near N. Lopez Street in Mid-City this afternoon.
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City. New Orleans Police have shut down Canal Street between South Dupre to Carrollton Avenue in both directions.
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man's residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
NOLA.com
Two men wounded in shooting on Erato Street, New Orleans police say
Two men were wounded in a B.W. Cooper-area shooting Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police responded to a call to the 3500 block of Erato Street just before 5 p.m. Two men who were hit by gunfire in the area were transported to a hospital. Investigators worked...
NOPD officers receive honors for heroic actions
NEW ORLEANS — When Donald Willyard left his hometown of Boston to become a New Orleans police officer about three years ago, he didn’t know what to expect. “I had never been to New Orleans before applying to the job. I literally just gave it a shot,” said Willyard. “When I got off the airplane the bus driver for the RTA opened up the doors, turned to me and went ‘How’s it going baby?’ and I went ‘Yes, this is it.’ I love the people, I love the culture.”
WDSU
Victim shot in the arm in Algiers, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a victim in the arm in Algiers on Monday. According to police, Jacolby Simmons, 21, was in a verbal argument with the victim before Simmons shot the victim in the arm as they drove away in their car on the 3300 block of Behrman Highway.
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
WWL
