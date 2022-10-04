ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD looking for missing man in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a missing man in the third district, according to a press release. Police described Bridges as a 29-year-old black male who is 5'6", weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information on Bridges’ whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030....
New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism

A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
Police release photos of suspects in Felipe's burglary

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for the suspects they say broke into an Uptown restaurant at 5:52 Tuesday morning. NOPD released photos of the two people they believe broke into the restaurant, stole the cash register, a television, and several bottles of alcohol. In the picture, one of...
Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager

New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
NOPD officers receive honors for heroic actions

NEW ORLEANS — When Donald Willyard left his hometown of Boston to become a New Orleans police officer about three years ago, he didn’t know what to expect. “I had never been to New Orleans before applying to the job. I literally just gave it a shot,” said Willyard. “When I got off the airplane the bus driver for the RTA opened up the doors, turned to me and went ‘How’s it going baby?’ and I went ‘Yes, this is it.’ I love the people, I love the culture.”
Victim shot in the arm in Algiers, police searching for suspect

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a victim in the arm in Algiers on Monday. According to police, Jacolby Simmons, 21, was in a verbal argument with the victim before Simmons shot the victim in the arm as they drove away in their car on the 3300 block of Behrman Highway.
