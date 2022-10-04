ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Takes Mar-a-Lago Docs Case to SCOTUS, Claims DOJ Wants to ‘Pin Some Offense on Him’ Despite Giving ‘Deference’ to Bush and Obama

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Flora Hill
2d ago

Trump had the nerve to say Biden had dementia. Something is definitely wrong with Trump. 😂😂😂An unstable man can not stabilize a Nation…so many have tried.

Reply(14)
48
M J
2d ago

Frump brings up injustices pinned on President Calvin Coolidge and wants those addressed along with misappropriations by Woodrow Wilson investigated!! (Twight Zone theme here!!). 🙄

Reply(1)
34
Sj Ford
2d ago

He is as always liar!!! if they'd throw his butt in federal prison and leave him and THEN take all these cases he's filed one by one he'd shut up and stop filing suits

Reply(15)
26
