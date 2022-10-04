Read full article on original website
Farmers no stranger to current dry spell
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent spell of dry weather is impacting our lawns, but what about farmers who rely on rain for their livelihood?. It really depends on what they’re growing. For example, crop farmers are loving the dry weather because they have a chance to get out there and get their harvest in. Others, however, could use a rain shower or two.
‘I swam forever’: Son swims to rescue mother from flooded home after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - As Floridians begin to fully grasp the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, stories of heroism are emerging. Johnny Lauder said he waded through nearly half a mile of flooded streets to rescue his mother as the waters rose inside her home.
Free STI at home-kits offered through partnership between ADPH and Binx Health
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ADPH wants you to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI) and it’s making it easier. Here’s why it’s important: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said STI’s increased during the pandemic, with no signs of slowing. The free at...
New ACES report shows colleges producing fewer teachers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new state report shows our colleges and universities are producing fewer educators in nearly all subjects. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report goes back to 2010 saying, “Colleges of Education graduated 1,460 teachers (bachelor elementary) but, by 2021, production dropped by a third to 1,012.”
Some Verizon customers experiencing trouble calling 911
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Customers with Verizon may have some issues when making emergency calls. The company says customers across Alabama are having problems when they call 911. You could experience a delay or your call won’t go through at all. Now the city of Southside is sharing ways...
New numbers show more than 2.5 million youth using e-cigarettes in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 2.5 million middle and high school students are reported to be using e-cigarettes this year alone, according to a study released Thursday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several school systems here in...
AAA Alabama says OPEC cut to oil production will force gas prices to increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices have been falling since summer, but we may soon be paying more at the pump again. OPEC, the international oil cartel, announced Wednesday they will be cutting oil production next month. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said they are cutting production by two million barrels per day starting November 1.
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable, dry fall weather sticking around
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another quiet night in store across Central Alabama as the tranquil weather pattern graces us with a beautiful stretch of weather. Dry air in place will help us cool down into the low 50s again for Wednesday morning with a crystal-clear sunrise. Highs will top out near 80 under a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the north at 5 MPH. High pressure will continue to build across the Deep South making for more picture-perfect weather through the end of the week. We could even see more spots drop down into the 40s again on Thursday morning with abundant sunshine during the afternoon.
Emu stops traffic in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not something you see everyday, but when you do, it’ll probably stop traffic. A viewer was traveling along Highway 174 Tuesday afternoon and ran into everyone’s worst nightmare...traffic. Traffic was at a stand still then it would crawl for a little...
FAFSA changes go into effect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabama, almost 20,000 students did not fill out the FAFSA application last year, that’s almost 20,000 students who missed an opportunity for free money to help pay for post-secondary education. Chandra Scott, Executive Director of Alabama Possible, said she challenges every graduating senior in...
More cities voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa have paved the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to eventually open up, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. “I’m sure municipalities and counties are hearing a...
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All northbound and southbound lanes on I-59 in St. Clair Co. after multi-car wreck killed at least one person early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:10 a.m. State troopers tell us at least one person has died. Both north and south bound lanes were closed for...
