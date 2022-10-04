ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

New Kensington awards $50K contract to resurface Valley Street

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPNsV_0iM2gEnu00

A heavily cracked and patched section of a New Kensington road is set to be resurfaced.

City council has accepted a $50,325 bid from Tresco Paving Corp. for Valley Street.

Valley Street will be milled and resurfaced between Freeport Road and Caldwell Avenue, city Engineer Tony Males said.

That distance is about two-tenths of a mile.

Although four companies had expressed interest in the project, Tresco was the only one to submit a bid, Males said.

Males said the city is hopeful that Tresco will be able to start the work by the end of October.

Once started, the work should take two to three days to finish, said Tyler Shimmel, an estimator with Tresco, which is based in Plum.

The paving season will end around Thanksgiving, Shimmel said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

City Magistrate Office And Coroner To Move Location

The Butler City Magistrate’s office and the county’s coroner office will be moving soon. The county commissioners approved a new lease agreement with the Community Development Corporation that will see both entities move to a facility on Woody Drive in the Pullman Plaza. County officials say design ideas...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Kensington, PA
New Kensington, PA
Government
City
Plum, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Tribune-Review

Roadwork will restrict traffic on I-70 near Yukon

Daytime single-lane restrictions will be in place Thursday and Friday on a section of Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will occur as needed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for both eastbound and westbound traffic near the Yukon/Madison interchange. Weather permitting, crews from Trumbull Corporation...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle catches fire following deadly crash in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a deadly crash in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 near Gray Station Road. The coroner identified the man killed in the crash as 36-year-old Christopher Howe of Blairsville. Police said...
DERRY, PA
Tribune-Review

Planning Commission recommends 412 Boulevard of the Allies for historic designation

Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended 412 Boulevard of the Allies for historic designation. Construction on the building was completed in 1927, according to the historic nomination. The site originally housed a hospital, then a pharmaceutical research, manufacturing and sales company, said Sarah Quinn with Pittsburgh’s Department of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kensington#City Council#Thanksgiving#Estimator#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Tresco Paving Corp#Males
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland communities place their bets on windfall from casino revenue

Community leaders are hoping to be flush with cash after they placed their bets on winning a share of $3.75 million in local casino revenue. A portion of the money that gamblers spent having fun at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield last year could be used for community upgrades such as street paving and LED lighting, fire hall and recreational area improvements, and even police car purchases.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents

One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Land Trust invites public to explore site of proposed nature and art park

The Westmoreland Land Trust will hold visitor days Saturday and Sunday, when it will invite the public to explore one of its newest properties, the Schwarz Farm in Hempfield. Those attending between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day will have the opportunity to take an SUV tour of the 96-acre site while also viewing its barn and farmhouse. The farm is located at 504 Beech Hills Road, about 3 miles north of Greensburg.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘T’ rail car derails in Dormont, PRT says

DORMONT, Pa. — A “T” rail car has derailed on the Red Line in Dormont, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. A bus shuttle is now operating between South Hills and Dormont Junction, and a rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash

A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg wants to tap state gambling revenue to help fund ice arena update

Greensburg officials are looking for additional state funding to help replace the aging refrigeration system at the city’s ice arena. The city is seeking a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Account. The funds, which are generated through state gambling revenue, would supplement a $1.5 million state grant Greensburg is receiving for the arena project from covid-19 pandemic recovery dollars.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy