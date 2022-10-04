New Kensington awards $50K contract to resurface Valley Street

A heavily cracked and patched section of a New Kensington road is set to be resurfaced.

City council has accepted a $50,325 bid from Tresco Paving Corp. for Valley Street.

Valley Street will be milled and resurfaced between Freeport Road and Caldwell Avenue, city Engineer Tony Males said.

That distance is about two-tenths of a mile.

Although four companies had expressed interest in the project, Tresco was the only one to submit a bid, Males said.

Males said the city is hopeful that Tresco will be able to start the work by the end of October.

Once started, the work should take two to three days to finish, said Tyler Shimmel, an estimator with Tresco, which is based in Plum.

The paving season will end around Thanksgiving, Shimmel said.