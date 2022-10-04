ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
cenlanow.com

101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their “Summer Drug Operation.” According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community. The division spent most of the summer targeting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case

BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Washington Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Washington Parish, LA
City
Franklinton, LA
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
WJTV 12

Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Reckless Driving#Drug Paraphernalia#Traffic
an17.com

Slidell Police reports busy start to October

Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana

ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
ANGIE, LA
NOLA.com

Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured deputy constable, property manager

A man has been detained in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning that injured two, police said. Police had received an anonymous tip that the suspect in the shooting that injured a deputy constable and a property manager in the Lake Forest area of New Orleans was in Mid-City, Officer Reese Harper confirmed. After shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools, authorities detained the suspect after a brief standoff. Nobody was injured in the apprehension.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week. According to deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday (Oct. 3), 20-year-old Elisha Brown initiated the assault, and two other inmates, Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little joined in on the attack.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

6 people indicted on 1st degree murder in Washington Parish armed robbery case, DA says

Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Weekend drive-by shooting, carjacking, robbery by masked men spurs Mississippi police chief to plead for city to ‘step up’ in crime fight

While thousands of people enjoyed the Ole Brook Festival in downtown Brookhaven this past weekend, local police officers were dealing with dangerous criminal activity. Brookhaven police were kept busy investigating several incidents: Someone fired gunshots into a home on West Enterprise Street Friday night around 10 p.m., a man taking out the trash from a business on Industrial Park Road was robbed by two masked individuals Friday night around 11 p.m., and a woman was carjacked in front of Gregg’s Office Supply on South Jackson Street Saturday afternoon.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
cenlanow.com

Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
ANGOLA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy