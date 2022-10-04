Read full article on original website
Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
cenlanow.com
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their “Summer Drug Operation.” According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community. The division spent most of the summer targeting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and...
WDSU
Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case
BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
an17.com
Slidell Police reports busy start to October
Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
Body of missing Louisiana man found in wooded area
A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.
brproud.com
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana
ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured deputy constable, property manager
A man has been detained in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning that injured two, police said. Police had received an anonymous tip that the suspect in the shooting that injured a deputy constable and a property manager in the Lake Forest area of New Orleans was in Mid-City, Officer Reese Harper confirmed. After shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools, authorities detained the suspect after a brief standoff. Nobody was injured in the apprehension.
brproud.com
Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week. According to deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday (Oct. 3), 20-year-old Elisha Brown initiated the assault, and two other inmates, Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little joined in on the attack.
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
theadvocate.com
6 people indicted on 1st degree murder in Washington Parish armed robbery case, DA says
Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
Weekend drive-by shooting, carjacking, robbery by masked men spurs Mississippi police chief to plead for city to ‘step up’ in crime fight
While thousands of people enjoyed the Ole Brook Festival in downtown Brookhaven this past weekend, local police officers were dealing with dangerous criminal activity. Brookhaven police were kept busy investigating several incidents: Someone fired gunshots into a home on West Enterprise Street Friday night around 10 p.m., a man taking out the trash from a business on Industrial Park Road was robbed by two masked individuals Friday night around 11 p.m., and a woman was carjacked in front of Gregg’s Office Supply on South Jackson Street Saturday afternoon.
Woman arrested for severely stabbing juvenile. Woman says juvenile was attempting a vehicle burglary.
A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
cenlanow.com
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
theadvocate.com
2 Washington Parish inmates accused of assaulting another; 2nd case from jail this week
Two Washington Parish Jail inmates were arrested Tuesday for assaulting another inmate, the local sheriff's office said. Emerson Dale Johnson, 31, and Aaron Sowell, 30, both of Bogalusa, were arrested for aggravated assault. It's the second assault this week after three inmates were arrested Monday for assaulting another inmate. Johnson...
35-Year-Old Krystina Stewart Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Hwy 10 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood.
