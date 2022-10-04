Read full article on original website
WCIA
Top 5 things to do this fall in Champaign County
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Fall is officially here with chilly weather and changing colors. Visit Champaign County has five ideas on what you should do this month to take advantage of the season. Picking Pumpkins—No fall is complete without picking pumpkins. Get ready to decorate your home or make a...
WCIA
Have a spooktacular time at Miller Park Zoo
We’re checking out a cool lizard and learning about fun happenings this month at Miller Park Zoo. Miller Park Zoo will host its premiere Zoovies event with the screening of the classic horror film SCREAM (1996) on Saturday, October 8th beginning at 7:00 PM on site at Miller Park Zoo.
Danville church hosts movie night
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Trick-or-treating hours set in area communities
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for area communities:. Buckley — 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. (Also, there may be a trunk-or-treat event that night at the Buckley Lake, where kids can pick up candy from the candy stations on hand.) Gibson City — 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Loda —...
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
Champaign organization to host recycling day
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October. Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes. Event organizers said the event is a great […]
The Canopy Club features Emo Night
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you knew how to light your black eyeliner to make it darker, had a MySpace page and need to heal your soul, look no further than the Canopy Club. Calling all late ’90s kids, The Canopy Club in Champaign is debuting a night for you. Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday […]
WCIA
Bringing Manga to Central Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Kofi Bazzell-Smith is an artist, a boxer, and an educator. Right now, if you walk into the University YMCA his art is covering the walls. “This is the university YMCA it’s a community center connected to the university and this is called Azuki,” he said.
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
Train crossings open in Villa Grove after derailment
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Railroad crossings in Villa Grove have reopened following a train derailment in the town Wednesday night. The derailment happened around 7:30 p.m. east of the city’s train depot. At least one train car derailed, which resulted in all crossings in the city being blocked. The blockage has been resolved and […]
WCIA
Nexus-Onarga Family Healing honoring generations of impact with Memorial Sidewalk
At Nexus Family Healing, we believe every child is worth it — and every family matters. And we know that each time we help someone change the course of their life, we create the potential for healthier families, stronger communities, and a better world. It’s why we’re here, it’s...
WCIA
Homemade almond milk and easy trail mix recipe with Anita Dukeman
We’re going a little nuts in the CI Kitchen today with guest chef, Anita Dukeman. Nuts and seeds are high in plant protein, fiber, antioxidants and heart-healthy fats, and we should be eating more of them. Today, Anita shares how to make your own almond milk. We also prepare...
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
Salvation Army collecting donations for Hurricane Ian relief
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – There are many things you can do from home to support people affected by Hurricane Ian. One way you can help is through the Salvation Army. The commanding officer in Decatur said they’re known for providing disaster relief across the country. Right now, they’re just collecting money, but he said they […]
U of I athletic dept. announces student ticket giveaway
Update at 12:54 p.m. on 10/4/2022 All tickets available were given away in only a matter of minutes. Hundreds of students were observed lined up and waiting for the giveaway to begin immediately before it started. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois athletic department announced on Tuesday a flash giveaway of student tickets […]
parkerweekly.org
Fore The First Time In Forever
On Monday, October 3, three of Parker’s sectionals-qualifying golfers competed at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville, Illinois, for the opportunity to qualify for state. Senior Henry Weil, Senior Reid Albert, and Junior Deven Gupta left at sunrise on Sunday morning and after hours of driving through cornfields until they finally reached their destination at the golf course.
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
Spour leading Charleston in family’s footsteps
CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Charleston’s Brett Spour knew he wanted to be different than his older brother. “I think I somewhat am trying to follow in his footsteps with his success, but also like try to have a different path and just try to be my own player,” Spour said. His older brother Cory was a […]
