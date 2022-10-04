Read full article on original website
Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
WAPT
Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, October 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jackson Municipal Court judge has ensured the mother accused of...
WLBT
WAPT
WLBT
Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of running over and killing his girlfriend on Tuesday will remain behind bars at least until he goes before a county court judge. Wednesday, Emanuel Guerrero was denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court. Guerrero is being charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly running...
WLBT
William ‘Napolean’ Edwards denied bond in alleged murder of community activist
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Ervin Edwards, also known locally as “The Cipher” and “Napolean,” was denied bond Wednesday in the alleged murder of a community activist. Edwards plead not guilty in September. He is accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Robert Davis earlier this year.
WLBT
Jackson Police Department agrees to overhaul roadblock policy following settlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has agreed to change their roadblock policy after a settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law. The announcement was made on Thursday. “This settlement is a critical victory for...
Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
WLBT
WAPT
Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
WAPT
Man found shot multiple times in his car dies at hospital
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning. Houston was sitting in his vehicle in the 4700 block of Norway Drive when he was found, but it's not known where the actual shooting took place, according to police public information Officer Sam Brown.
WLBT
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
WLBT
4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Nikolas Balderas of Flowood, Mississippi. According to MBI, the child has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old. The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles....
Police report multiple guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in 26 hours for small Mississippi community
At least four handguns were stolen in a 26-hour-period from several unlocked vehicles, according to Vicksburg police reports. The reports were taken from various locations from early Monday morning to early Tuesday morning in the Mississippi River community of 22,000 people. Police have not reported that any of the incidents are connected.
WLBT
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man ran over his girlfriend in Jackson on Tuesday, killing her. According to police, the man and woman are both 23 years old. They shared children together. Neighbors at the scene told WLBT that the woman was the mother of twins. Authorities responded to the...
Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop
An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate. On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
WLBT
EXCLUSIVE: Bond set at $5 million for mother charged with striking, biting her infant daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has ensured the mother accused of abusing -- even biting -- her four-month-old child doesn’t get out of jail anytime soon, setting her bond at $5 million after a court appearance Monday. Court documents obtained exclusively by 3 On Your...
