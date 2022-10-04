ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

WJTV 12

Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Man killed in Capitol Police shooting was father of two

JACKSON, Miss. — The father of a 25-year-old killed in aCapitol Police shooting wants people to remember the man his son was. Jaylen Lewis was killed Sept. 25 in the shooting that is under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
FLORENCE, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, October 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jackson Municipal Court judge has ensured the mother accused of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle outside a Jackson home. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive, police say. He was rushed to the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Clinton murder suspect denied bond

JACKSON, Miss. — A Hinds County judge denied bond Wednesday for aClinton murder suspect. William Edwards is accused of killing community activist and founder of the Better Men Society founder, 45-year-old Robert "Bobby" Davis. Davis was killed May 1 at a house on Hanna Drive. The bond hearing before...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Richard’s Disposal employee shot in the leg during his work break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee was shot while on a work break Tuesday in the 3100 block of Northside Drive. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting victim, Bobby Jones, 24, was taken to a hospital for surgery. No further information is currently available.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man found shot multiple times in his car dies at hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning. Houston was sitting in his vehicle in the 4700 block of Norway Drive when he was found, but it's not known where the actual shooting took place, according to police public information Officer Sam Brown.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Nikolas Balderas of Flowood, Mississippi. According to MBI, the child has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old. The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles....
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man ran over his girlfriend in Jackson on Tuesday, killing her. According to police, the man and woman are both 23 years old. They shared children together. Neighbors at the scene told WLBT that the woman was the mother of twins. Authorities responded to the...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop

An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate. On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
MADISON, MS

