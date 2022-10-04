ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
CLOVIS, CA
bullardcharger.com

Op-Ed: Lockdown at Bullard

On Wednesday, September 14th Bullard High went on a sudden lockdown. The Fresno PD responded to a phone call made about a gunshot noise and got to Bullard hastily. During the lockdown, I remember hearing the helicopter circling the school, and officers searching the halls and classrooms. They followed through with protocol knowing early on that it was a hoax call. Fresno PD updated its social media, informing the people of the situation, that there was no threat to the school campus.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Wow! MacKenzie Scott Gifts $20M to Fresno Unified’s New Foundation

Fresno Unified’s fledgling Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools got a huge boost with the unexpected — but highly welcome — donation of $20 million by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Bob Nelson announced the unrestricted gift at a news conference Wednesday morning. The funding means that the...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Community Health Sues Physician Group for $10M, Alleging Misspent Grants

Community Health System is suing a Fresno physician group, Santé Health System, for nearly $10 million. CHS filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging Sante improperly spent grant money that was supposed to support medical clinics for the underserved and research. In response to the lawsuit, Santé alleges that...
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments

Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Meet Clovis City Council Candidate Des Haus

Des Haus, who grew up in Huron and graduated from Fresno State, decided to move to Clovis with her family. Haus also works for a strategic energy company where she said she works with various organizations that are involved in the government. Haus said she never imagined herself running for...
CLOVIS, CA
csufresno.edu

Fresno State students react to the Joseph Castro investigation findings

With the release of a report investigating the actions taken by former Fresno State president Joseph Castro concerning Title IX complaints against former administrator Frank Lamas, some Fresno State students said they are upset by the lack of consequences Castro is facing. Despite the investigation from attorney Mary Lee Wegner...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 150 valley medical students receive white coats

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine (CHSU-COM) hosted a white coat ceremony for its largest group of medical students on Saturday, October 1 at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall. The class of 2026, which consisted of over 150 medical students, received their white coats in the presence […]
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope

Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
thesungazette.com

Dennis Smith retires, closes door on National Builders Supply

FARMERSVILLE – After over 40 years of providing homeowners and builders with doors, locksets and other types of hardware, Farmerville’s local door supplier is shutting their own doors for good. The business, National Builders Supply, first opened 43 years ago in August of 1978 and will officially close...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
fresyes.com

The Beginnings of Fresno

Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
FRESNO, CA

