Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in ClovisMark-John CliffordClovis, CA
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.Mark-John CliffordClovis, CA
Related
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
bullardcharger.com
Op-Ed: Lockdown at Bullard
On Wednesday, September 14th Bullard High went on a sudden lockdown. The Fresno PD responded to a phone call made about a gunshot noise and got to Bullard hastily. During the lockdown, I remember hearing the helicopter circling the school, and officers searching the halls and classrooms. They followed through with protocol knowing early on that it was a hoax call. Fresno PD updated its social media, informing the people of the situation, that there was no threat to the school campus.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford 'vagrant' calls up 312% since 2013; homeless issue discussed at Council study session
Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness. Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report...
GV Wire
Wow! MacKenzie Scott Gifts $20M to Fresno Unified’s New Foundation
Fresno Unified’s fledgling Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools got a huge boost with the unexpected — but highly welcome — donation of $20 million by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Bob Nelson announced the unrestricted gift at a news conference Wednesday morning. The funding means that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
Community Health Sues Physician Group for $10M, Alleging Misspent Grants
Community Health System is suing a Fresno physician group, Santé Health System, for nearly $10 million. CHS filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging Sante improperly spent grant money that was supposed to support medical clinics for the underserved and research. In response to the lawsuit, Santé alleges that...
Fresno Unified announces $20 million donation from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
Fresno Unified School District is creating a new foundation to further scholarships and has received $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
Los Baños Enterprise
Opinion: Council colleague claims Assembly candidate Soria has mounting ethical issues
As an elected official serving the public, it’s essential that everything you do is done with integrity and transparency, that your decisions and votes protect the taxpayer, and that any taxpayer money spent is done so appropriately. I’ve now served with Councilmember Esmeralda Soria for almost six years and...
sjvsun.com
Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments
Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clovisroundup.com
Meet Clovis City Council Candidate Des Haus
Des Haus, who grew up in Huron and graduated from Fresno State, decided to move to Clovis with her family. Haus also works for a strategic energy company where she said she works with various organizations that are involved in the government. Haus said she never imagined herself running for...
csufresno.edu
Fresno State students react to the Joseph Castro investigation findings
With the release of a report investigating the actions taken by former Fresno State president Joseph Castro concerning Title IX complaints against former administrator Frank Lamas, some Fresno State students said they are upset by the lack of consequences Castro is facing. Despite the investigation from attorney Mary Lee Wegner...
System error causes lockdown at Madera County school, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An error in an automated communication system caused a school to be put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Liberty High School for a report of a possible active shooter. As part of the school district’s […]
Over 150 valley medical students receive white coats
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine (CHSU-COM) hosted a white coat ceremony for its largest group of medical students on Saturday, October 1 at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall. The class of 2026, which consisted of over 150 medical students, received their white coats in the presence […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis PD is looking for officers and other department roles
The Clovis Police Department is a proud supporter of KSEE24’s Hispanic Heritage Month coverage and its recruiting officers and other roles within the department.
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
GV Wire
CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope
Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Decries California’s ‘Weak Laws’ After Merced Kidnapping Murders
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said “there’s a special place in hell” for the suspected killer of four kidnapped Merced family members after their bodies were found Wednesday night. Warnke isn’t alone in expressing those feelings. The horrific murders of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen...
‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
thesungazette.com
Dennis Smith retires, closes door on National Builders Supply
FARMERSVILLE – After over 40 years of providing homeowners and builders with doors, locksets and other types of hardware, Farmerville’s local door supplier is shutting their own doors for good. The business, National Builders Supply, first opened 43 years ago in August of 1978 and will officially close...
fresyes.com
The Beginnings of Fresno
Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
Comments / 2