Phone Arena
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
If there is one manufacturer other than Apple which has shown it's serious about tablets, it's Samsung, and one of the South Korean giant's best Android tablets to date is selling at a discount right now. The Galaxy Tab S8+ offers everything you would want in a slate: a vibrant...
Google Japan's Gboard bar is the worst keyboard ever
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
Xiaomi's Smart Band 7 Pro fitness tracker is going global
Xiaomi is not a big name in the smartwatch market, but it has managed to carve a name for itself in the fitness trackers segment with its excellent Mi Band series. They are feature-rich, extremely affordable compared to the competition, and are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. In May 2022, the company announced the Mi Band 7 and followed it up with a Pro model in July, featuring a bigger display and a more premium build quality. Three months after its Chinese debut, the band is making its way to Europe, albeit under a different name: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.
Gear Patrol
Herman Miller Launches Its Most Dedicated Gaming Chair Yet
Through its pursuit of ergonomic perfection, Herman Miller had long ago established itself as the standard bearer when it comes to office furniture. Now, the brand is looking to do the same for gaming furniture. The nascent Herman Miller Gaming has steadily been carving out a spot for itself in...
Google Pixel Watch unboxing brings us our best up-close pics and impressions yet
It's hard to believe we're only a couple of days from Google's first wearable actually becoming a reality. After years of rumors and false starts, the Pixel Watch finally brings the company's hardware and software expertise to your wrist, and with any luck, it'll compete among the best smartwatches available today. If you simply can't wait another couple of days — and the leaks aren't doing it for you — this unofficial unboxing might be enough to tide you over.
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Android Authority
The 25 best iPhone 14 cases to keep your new phone safe and stylish
You don't have to sacrifice style for protection. The iPhone 14 is finally here! It might feature many of the same specs and features as the iPhone 13, but if you do decide to pick one up, you’ll want to keep it safe and sound for as long as possible. To help, we’ve picked out the best iPhone 14 cases you can currently buy, from thin and light cases to rugged and wallet models. And of course, most of them are completely MagSafe compatible.
Updates on the Pixel are too slow
Updates on Google's Pixel phones are too slow. Before you get your pitchforks, let us explain what we mean. One of the benefits of buying a phone like the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 is getting updates before other OEM devices. Still, installing them takes too long. Seamless updates are heralded as the best thing to happen to software upgrades, and phones that lack the feature are often mocked for the omission. But we're glad Samsung and a few others have refused to implement it.
Google Pixel Watch will get fall detection, but not until next year
You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.
Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
Samsung Galaxy S23 case leaks feature more of that new camera design
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series consists of some of the best Android phones you can buy today, but tomorrow will be here soon, and we've long been looking forward to its successor, the Galaxy S23 series. Just like last time around, Samsung is expected to launch three devices — the base Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra — all of which will mostly continue using the same design, albeit with some minor changes. What we saw in last week's renders now picks up some additional support, as we get our first look at protective cases for the Galaxy S23.
People are just finding out that ripe limes aren’t actually green – and the reason they’re sold that color
LEMON and lime are two flavors that compliment each other well, but they may be more similar than you'd think. A YouTuber has explained why limes are sold when they're green, and the color that they actually turn when they are ripe. YouTuber Jared Rydelek, who operates the channel Weird...
techaiapp.com
Infinix Xboy Explorer NFT Collection Launched Alongside Its Flagship Zero Ultra 5G Phone, Details Here
Infinix is packing its latest flagship offerings with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the Xboy Explorer collection. With the integration of its Zero Ultra 5G smartphone to this space-themed NFT collection, Infinix is looking to pay tributes to humanity’s spirit to explore the space with five NFT characters who represent space explorers from different planets, who rendezvous in our Milky Way solar system. The company, founded in 2013, is now among the first few smartphone companies that have linked their devices with blockchain-based digital collectibles.
Where to preorder the Google Pixel Watch
Google is finally dipping its toes into the wearable market with the Pixel Watch. The company's first wearable takes on the best Android smartwatches of 2022 with a polished design and an unmatched software experience. With a price of $350, the Pixel Watch is not cheap. But if you take advantage of various preorder offers out there, you can get the watch for a reasonable price. So, check out the best Google Pixel Watch preorder deals below to get the watch on your wrist sooner than later.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 will drop the 'disappointing' Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of its predecessor in favor of a more reliable 5G platform
OPPO is now projected to have another new generation of its premium mid-range Reno series in the works. Most recently, the leaker known as The Factory Manager's Classmate on Weibo claims to have caught sight of a retail box allegedly belonging to one of these apparently impending devices. The packaging,...
Best Buy's Pixel 7 Pro preorder deal gives you up to $200 to spend on Black Friday
Preorders are now open for the Google Pixel 7, which will be officially released on October 13. Like all high-end phones, the new Pixel 7 and its Pro counterpart aren't exactly cheap. Best Buy is doing its best to take away some of the sting of the high price tag by offering a $100 gift card with Pixel 7 preorders or $200 if you opt for the Pixel 7 Pro. That essentially amounts to a $100-$200 discount if you happen to be in the market for, say, a pair of high-quality Bluetooth earbuds.
OnePlus introduces its incredibly affordable Nord Watch
The OnePlus Watch was a poor first effort from the company. It was widely panned for its poor software experience and inaccurate step tracking. The BBK-owned firm never dipped its toes in the smartwatch segment following that, though it did not entirely give up on the category either. OnePlus did launch a fitness band in India, but the product was inferior to other similar offerings in the market. Now, 1.5 years after the launch of the original Watch, the company has launched its second smartwatch and its first wearable under the Nord branding after a couple of weeks of teasing: the OnePlus Nord Watch.
Rakuten preps Pixel 7 launch with 4% cashback on Google Store purchases
In July this year, Rakuten started offering two percent cash back on every hardware purchase on the Google Store in the US. The offer went live right before the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro went up for pre-order on the big G's online store, allowing you to save more money on your purchase. Now, ahead of the launch of the Pixel 7 series and the recent release of new Nest hardware, Rakuten has upped the cash back on the Google Store to four percent, so you can save even more money on your new Google hardware purchases.
Android Authority
You could buy a phone instead of this Pixel Watch accessory
You could even buy a decent budget phone for the price. Google has revealed Pixel Watch details, including watch band pricing. The most expensive watch band will set you back $199. Google has finally held its 2022 Pixel family launch, fully revealing the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch....
Android Police
