The Samsung Galaxy S22 series consists of some of the best Android phones you can buy today, but tomorrow will be here soon, and we've long been looking forward to its successor, the Galaxy S23 series. Just like last time around, Samsung is expected to launch three devices — the base Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra — all of which will mostly continue using the same design, albeit with some minor changes. What we saw in last week's renders now picks up some additional support, as we get our first look at protective cases for the Galaxy S23.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO