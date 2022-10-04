Read full article on original website
csufresno.edu
Fresno State students react to the Joseph Castro investigation findings
With the release of a report investigating the actions taken by former Fresno State president Joseph Castro concerning Title IX complaints against former administrator Frank Lamas, some Fresno State students said they are upset by the lack of consequences Castro is facing. Despite the investigation from attorney Mary Lee Wegner...
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
GV Wire
Wow! MacKenzie Scott Gifts $20M to Fresno Unified’s New Foundation
Fresno Unified’s fledgling Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools got a huge boost with the unexpected — but highly welcome — donation of $20 million by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Bob Nelson announced the unrestricted gift at a news conference Wednesday morning. The funding means that the...
GV Wire
Clovis School Board Hopefuls Emphasize Classroom Patriotism, Parental Rights at Forum
There was more agreement than disagreement among four candidates running for Clovis Unified School Board seats at a forum Monday evening. The board hopefuls generally expressed their intention to listen to parents’ concerns, uphold the district’s educational standards, and fight for important decisions to be made at the local level.
GV Wire
Community Health Sues Physician Group for $10M, Alleging Misspent Grants
Community Health System is suing a Fresno physician group, Santé Health System, for nearly $10 million. CHS filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging Sante improperly spent grant money that was supposed to support medical clinics for the underserved and research. In response to the lawsuit, Santé alleges that...
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Fresno Unified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District has received a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. During a press conference Wednesday, officials announced that the school district had received a donation of $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation. The money will go toward the district’s Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools. “There […]
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
bullardcharger.com
Op-Ed: Lockdown at Bullard
On Wednesday, September 14th Bullard High went on a sudden lockdown. The Fresno PD responded to a phone call made about a gunshot noise and got to Bullard hastily. During the lockdown, I remember hearing the helicopter circling the school, and officers searching the halls and classrooms. They followed through with protocol knowing early on that it was a hoax call. Fresno PD updated its social media, informing the people of the situation, that there was no threat to the school campus.
Los Baños Enterprise
Opinion: Council colleague claims Assembly candidate Soria has mounting ethical issues
As an elected official serving the public, it’s essential that everything you do is done with integrity and transparency, that your decisions and votes protect the taxpayer, and that any taxpayer money spent is done so appropriately. I’ve now served with Councilmember Esmeralda Soria for almost six years and...
sjvsun.com
Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments
Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford 'vagrant' calls up 312% since 2013; homeless issue discussed at Council study session
Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness. Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report...
GV Wire
CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope
Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
System error causes lockdown at Madera County school, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An error in an automated communication system caused a school to be put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Liberty High School for a report of a possible active shooter. As part of the school district’s […]
‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Gearing Up for Busy Weekend
SAN DIEGO – After a nearly four-week hiatus, the San Diego State swimming and diving team returns to action this weekend when it travels up the coast to face Pepperdine in a dual meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, before venturing to the Central Valley for the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, in Fresno, California.
GV Wire
For Clean Air and Healthy Forests in the Valley, Vote Yes on Prop. 30
If there’s one thing the people of the Central Valley know about life in California these days, it’s that when there’s fire, there’s smoke. When major wildfires burn in the Sierra, the smoke seems to always find its way into this valley. The air quality, always a concern, becomes extremely hazardous. A study published last year in the journal Nature Communications found that because of its tiny particulates wildfire smoke is 10 times more toxic than the air pollution that regularly plagues the Fresno region.
fresyes.com
The Beginnings of Fresno
Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis PD is looking for officers and other department roles
The Clovis Police Department is a proud supporter of KSEE24’s Hispanic Heritage Month coverage and its recruiting officers and other roles within the department.
clovisroundup.com
‘Pistachio Party’ Brings Boxer Marc Castro to Clovis Farmers Market
On Friday night, the last day of the month of September, American Pistachio Growers, a non-profit trade association that represents over 800 growers in California, Arizona, and New Mexico, made their way to the Clovis Farmers Market. This invitation from the Farmers Market was marketed to the public as a...
