Fresno, CA

csufresno.edu

Fresno State students react to the Joseph Castro investigation findings

With the release of a report investigating the actions taken by former Fresno State president Joseph Castro concerning Title IX complaints against former administrator Frank Lamas, some Fresno State students said they are upset by the lack of consequences Castro is facing. Despite the investigation from attorney Mary Lee Wegner...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Wow! MacKenzie Scott Gifts $20M to Fresno Unified’s New Foundation

Fresno Unified’s fledgling Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools got a huge boost with the unexpected — but highly welcome — donation of $20 million by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Bob Nelson announced the unrestricted gift at a news conference Wednesday morning. The funding means that the...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Community Health Sues Physician Group for $10M, Alleging Misspent Grants

Community Health System is suing a Fresno physician group, Santé Health System, for nearly $10 million. CHS filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging Sante improperly spent grant money that was supposed to support medical clinics for the underserved and research. In response to the lawsuit, Santé alleges that...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Fresno Unified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District has received a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. During a press conference Wednesday, officials announced that the school district had received a donation of $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation. The money will go toward the district’s Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools. “There […]
FRESNO, CA
bullardcharger.com

Op-Ed: Lockdown at Bullard

On Wednesday, September 14th Bullard High went on a sudden lockdown. The Fresno PD responded to a phone call made about a gunshot noise and got to Bullard hastily. During the lockdown, I remember hearing the helicopter circling the school, and officers searching the halls and classrooms. They followed through with protocol knowing early on that it was a hoax call. Fresno PD updated its social media, informing the people of the situation, that there was no threat to the school campus.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments

Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope

Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
FRESNO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Gearing Up for Busy Weekend

SAN DIEGO – After a nearly four-week hiatus, the San Diego State swimming and diving team returns to action this weekend when it travels up the coast to face Pepperdine in a dual meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, before venturing to the Central Valley for the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, in Fresno, California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GV Wire

For Clean Air and Healthy Forests in the Valley, Vote Yes on Prop. 30

If there’s one thing the people of the Central Valley know about life in California these days, it’s that when there’s fire, there’s smoke. When major wildfires burn in the Sierra, the smoke seems to always find its way into this valley. The air quality, always a concern, becomes extremely hazardous. A study published last year in the journal Nature Communications found that because of its tiny particulates wildfire smoke is 10 times more toxic than the air pollution that regularly plagues the Fresno region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fresyes.com

The Beginnings of Fresno

Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

‘Pistachio Party’ Brings Boxer Marc Castro to Clovis Farmers Market

On Friday night, the last day of the month of September, American Pistachio Growers, a non-profit trade association that represents over 800 growers in California, Arizona, and New Mexico, made their way to the Clovis Farmers Market. This invitation from the Farmers Market was marketed to the public as a...
CLOVIS, CA

