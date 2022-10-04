If there’s one thing the people of the Central Valley know about life in California these days, it’s that when there’s fire, there’s smoke. When major wildfires burn in the Sierra, the smoke seems to always find its way into this valley. The air quality, always a concern, becomes extremely hazardous. A study published last year in the journal Nature Communications found that because of its tiny particulates wildfire smoke is 10 times more toxic than the air pollution that regularly plagues the Fresno region.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO