cbs7.com
Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD announced this week they’ve started for the search for a new superintendent, and they’re asking for help from the community. The survey that MISD placed for the community, mostly asks about the new superintendent, but the president of MISD Board of Trustees, Bryan Murry, says it’s also to see what the district is doing good and what they can improve on.
cbs7.com
What does the TRO against ECUD elections means for Ector County residents?
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
cbs7.com
Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands. There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the...
Nimitz 6th grader charged after making threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A sixth grade student from Nimitz Middle School was arrested Thursday after making a threat, Ector County ISD said in a news release. The student reportedly said he was going to “shoot up the school”. ECISD said the boy has been charged with the class A misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of […]
cbs7.com
FREEDOM FOR THE BASIN HOSTS FREE OVERDOSE EDUCATION WORKSHOP
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Freedom for the Basin hosted a free overdose prevention and education workshop tonight. The event was the first of many to come for the newly developed organization that is governed by people in long term recovery. They focus on advocacy and education in the community. “We...
Keep Midland Beautiful encourages community members to join Fall Sweep cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is reminding the public about their annual Fall Sweep community cleanup. The two planned supply pickup days have passed, but those who sign up will be given supplies. While cleanups can take place in any public area, KMB recommends parks, schools, main streets...
cbs7.com
Nimitz 6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up school
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a Nimitz 6th grader was arrested this afternoon after he was heard saying he would shoot up the school. The 6th grader has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD would...
ECISD concerned about low attendance rates
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said the district is seeing a concerning trend in daily attendance rates, and he is asking parents to make sure their kids are coming to school. According to Muri, pre-pandemic, the district saw a daily attendance rate of 95 to 96 percent. Now that […]
cbs7.com
Ector County Commissioners Court renew local disaster declaration about border security
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated...
Fix West Texas to hold 'Home to Home' adoption program
MIDLAND, Texas — In today's day and age, it can be tough to take care of a dog or cat, with many becoming lost or abandoned. That is why Fix West Texas has created a new adoption program to help get these animals off the streets. Fix West Texas...
cbs7.com
Midland Health hosting Covid-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Clinic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health will be hosting a Covid-19 Bivalent Vaccine Clinic on Oct.13. Anyone ages 12 and older are eligible. The clinic will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, 4214 Andrews Hwy, Midland. Register for the clinic at...
Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building
Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
cbs7.com
Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer home and two storage units were completely destroyed after a structure fire in Ector County Wednesday. The fire happened on W. Mulberry south of Odessa. The City of Odessa says the fire started in a small abandoned house and spread to the trailer...
National Night Out celebrated in West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — There's a lot going on in every neighborhood, apartment complex and home, which is why it's important to keep an eye and an ear out. "Our purpose of National Night Out is to join the neighborhood watch program, it's to get to know your neighbors, build a trust with them so you can look out for them because as police officers we can't be everywhere at once," said Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.
cbs7.com
Midland Parks and Recreation invites local businesses, churches and organizations to partcipate in Halloweenfest
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland, Parks & Recreation Department is inviting local businesses, churches, and organizations to participate in the 10th Annual Halloweenfest to help promote a free and safe Halloween. “Booth” space is available and is a great way to promote your business or organization and...
'Keep Odessa Beautiful' by taking trash off the ground and onto the runway
ODESSA, Texas — "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure." It’s a phrase said by many, but not utilized by most, based on all the trash left on the ground in the Midland-Odessa area. "So if you see trash on the floor, it's kind of like...
yourbasin.com
Midland mother receives support from local mothers
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – While shelves aren’t bare like they were months ago… Laysie Schwisow is still having trouble finding some for her daughter. Laysie Schwisow is the mother of 7-month-year old Brae Huston, she says the chances of her finding formula is slim to none now she is thinking of alternatives.
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
cbs7.com
MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
