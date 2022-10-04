ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD announced this week they’ve started for the search for a new superintendent, and they’re asking for help from the community. The survey that MISD placed for the community, mostly asks about the new superintendent, but the president of MISD Board of Trustees, Bryan Murry, says it’s also to see what the district is doing good and what they can improve on.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands. There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Nimitz 6th grader charged after making threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A sixth grade student from Nimitz Middle School was arrested Thursday after making a threat, Ector County ISD said in a news release. The student reportedly said he was going to “shoot up the school”.  ECISD said the boy has been charged with the class A misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

FREEDOM FOR THE BASIN HOSTS FREE OVERDOSE EDUCATION WORKSHOP

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Freedom for the Basin hosted a free overdose prevention and education workshop tonight. The event was the first of many to come for the newly developed organization that is governed by people in long term recovery. They focus on advocacy and education in the community. “We...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Nimitz 6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up school

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a Nimitz 6th grader was arrested this afternoon after he was heard saying he would shoot up the school. The 6th grader has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD would...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD concerned about low attendance rates

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said the district is seeing a concerning trend in daily attendance rates, and he is asking parents to make sure their kids are coming to school.  According to Muri, pre-pandemic, the district saw a daily attendance rate of 95 to 96 percent. Now that […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Health hosting Covid-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health will be hosting a Covid-19 Bivalent Vaccine Clinic on Oct.13. Anyone ages 12 and older are eligible. The clinic will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, 4214 Andrews Hwy, Midland. Register for the clinic at...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building

Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

National Night Out celebrated in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — There's a lot going on in every neighborhood, apartment complex and home, which is why it's important to keep an eye and an ear out. "Our purpose of National Night Out is to join the neighborhood watch program, it's to get to know your neighbors, build a trust with them so you can look out for them because as police officers we can't be everywhere at once," said Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland mother receives support from local mothers

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – While shelves aren’t bare like they were months ago… Laysie Schwisow is still having trouble finding some for her daughter. Laysie Schwisow is the mother of 7-month-year old Brae Huston, she says the chances of her finding formula is slim to none now she is thinking of alternatives.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
MIDLAND, TX

