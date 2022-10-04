Wife says she remembers shooting at husband ‘one or two times’ in Zebulon Road killing

A Macon woman told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies that she shot at her husband during an argument that led to his death Monday, according to a report obtained by the Macon Telegraph.

The shooting that killed Eddie Riddle, 50, came after an argument with his wife Lateesha, 33, that lasted most of Monday at their Zebulon Road home , according to the report from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

Lateesha told the deputy filing the report that she remembered firing shots at Eddie during the argument, but didn’t remember where she shot him. She told the deputy she “thinks she fired the gun one or two times.”

Though the report doesn’t say how Lateesha obtained the gun, it does note that she told the deputy she saw Eddie going back to the bedroom to grab a gun while they argued. Lateesha said she “knew what he was going back there to get” because “he did that all the time when they argued.”

The conflict began earlier that day when Eddie initiated the argument, but Lateesha ignored him and went to Walmart to buy groceries to prepare for dinner that evening. Lateesha told the deputy that Eddie called her and asked for her help setting up football on their TV.

The two began arguing again when Lateesha returned home, and that’s when the conflict peaked.

Eddie knocked over collard greens Lateesha was cleaning, getting in her face and pushing her head with his finger, according to the report. It was then that Lateesha said she saw Eddie retreat to the bedroom to grab the gun.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found Eddie on the floor and unresponsive. They eventually took Lateesha and her mother Sheila Taylor, who was inside the house during the killing, to the investigations office for questioning.

No one has been charged and the investigation is still underway.