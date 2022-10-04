ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Wife says she remembers shooting at husband ‘one or two times’ in Zebulon Road killing

By Micah Johnston
 2 days ago

A Macon woman told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies that she shot at her husband during an argument that led to his death Monday, according to a report obtained by the Macon Telegraph.

The shooting that killed Eddie Riddle, 50, came after an argument with his wife Lateesha, 33, that lasted most of Monday at their Zebulon Road home , according to the report from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

Lateesha told the deputy filing the report that she remembered firing shots at Eddie during the argument, but didn’t remember where she shot him. She told the deputy she “thinks she fired the gun one or two times.”

Though the report doesn’t say how Lateesha obtained the gun, it does note that she told the deputy she saw Eddie going back to the bedroom to grab a gun while they argued. Lateesha said she “knew what he was going back there to get” because “he did that all the time when they argued.”

The conflict began earlier that day when Eddie initiated the argument, but Lateesha ignored him and went to Walmart to buy groceries to prepare for dinner that evening. Lateesha told the deputy that Eddie called her and asked for her help setting up football on their TV.

The two began arguing again when Lateesha returned home, and that’s when the conflict peaked.

Eddie knocked over collard greens Lateesha was cleaning, getting in her face and pushing her head with his finger, according to the report. It was then that Lateesha said she saw Eddie retreat to the bedroom to grab the gun.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found Eddie on the floor and unresponsive. They eventually took Lateesha and her mother Sheila Taylor, who was inside the house during the killing, to the investigations office for questioning.

No one has been charged and the investigation is still underway.

reggie
2d ago

Welp at the end of the day he can’t tell what really happened so I hope the truth comes out

Ferris Cannon
2d ago

at the end of the day another human has lost their life it is so sad when will we stop killing each other

deborah jordan
2d ago

If he had a habit going and getting a gun when an argument starts I'm on the wife side to many women's have lost their lives even though men's have too. Mostly it be the women.My motto I rather be judge by twelve than carry by six.So she did what she knew best to beat him to a gun.It"s sad but she lived her and her mother.

