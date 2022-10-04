Read full article on original website
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpocketsHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver gets a new non-stop flight to Caribbean hot spotBrittany AnasDenver, CO
A ‘Beetlejuice’ pop-up bar opens in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
DougCo to decide how to spend its share of Broncos sale moneyMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the best dining spots to simply relax and enjoy the vibes.
Singing His Way to Fame: Voice Competitor Used to Sing Around Loveland and Fort Collins
The man has been crafting his skill for years; those skills have taken him to TV's big hit, "The Voice." Did you know you may have seen him singing here in Northern Colorado?. It's always fun when you see someone on TV and realize its someone from where you live. How far will he make it in the current season of "The Voice?"
4 Colorado Restaurants Among Top 100 Taco Spots In The U.S.
Yelp pinpointed the best taco joints in the country.
Here are the plants you should be saving from the garden before the first frost
DENVER — We know it's coming. Make plans to protect and rescue your plants from the first frost. Use sheets to cover vulnerable plants if frost is forecast. This might include vegetables as well as patio plants. Decide which plants you may want to dig up, take cuttings from,...
Lefty’s Pizza hosts candlelight vigil for owner killed in crash
Rainbows appeared and a rainstorm ended just in time for Monday night’s candlelight vigil for Craig “Lefty” Harris, who died in a traffic crash in Niwot last week. The vigil was on the patio of the restaurant Harris owned and founded, Lefty’s Gourmet Pizza and Ice Cream, in Niwot. Many of those in attendance donned floral Hawaiian shirts in his honor, while the restaurant served slice after slice of their cheese pizza.
HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 Chooses to Rock a Berthoud Block
Things are buzzing in the Berthoud area, as it has been announced that the fun HGTV show "Rock the Block" is already filming its season 4 in the small town. It was just mid-September 2022 that speculation began as to where exactly the show would be coming to when they announced that they were coming to Colorado.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Live Like Royalty in Denver’s Historic Osage Castle For Sale
Someone will have the chance to bring new life into a prominent and historical Colorado property, as Denver's exquisite Osage Street Castle is currently listed for sale. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!. Take a Peek inside Denver's Elegant Casa...
Read it and reap: Aurora’s public libraries are the beneficiaries of the city’s largest used book store
The Friends of the Aurora Public Library Book Outlet is easy to walk by if you aren’t looking for it, tucked away as it is in a nondescript storefront on Iliff Square. But thousands of books flow through the small building each month, as volunteers receive and then sell donations ranging from the latest literary bestsellers to paperback thrillers.
Massive bear eats fermented apples, takes nap in neighborhood tree
Let he who hasn’t stuffed himself on fermented apples and napped in a tree afterwards offer the first criticism of a bear doing the same thing. On Tuesday in the census-designated place of Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, Colorado, a large brown bear provoked quite the commotion, smashing through a fence and climbing a tree before taking a nap. That reportedly came after some consumption of fermented apples.
CROCTOBER: Broomfield-based company to give away free shoes all week
BOULDER, Colo. (WJW) — The Broomfield-based premier purveyor of perforated shoes is celebrating 20 years in business in October and fans of the company’s foam clog are making out on the deal in hopes of snagging a free pair of shoes. “Croctober is HERE! We’re coming in hot...
Denver Hotel Entrepreneur Puts Down Roots in Del Norte with New Roadside Motel
Lauren Coleman, a former local Denverite, has planted new roots in southern Colorado with a roadside motel but continues to dream big with her first project in Lakewood. The hotel entrepreneur is behind the real estate development company The Sursy (a southern term that means souvenir), whose focus is on creating shoppable motel concepts. Coleman, who was responsible for revamping the White Swan Motel on west Colfax, is now just as excited for her latest investment in a revitalized roadside motel in Del Norte, the Mellow Moon Lodge.
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
Denver gets a new non-stop flight to Caribbean hot spot
Beginning in February, Frontier will operate direct flights from Denver to Montego Bay in Jamaica.Visit Jamaica. (Denver, CO) There will be a new non-stop flight option out of Denver International Airport for those looking to escape to the Caribbean this winter.
Veteran needs help repairing fence broken by storm
The Problem Solvers are reaching out to local fence repair companies to find a solution for a veteran and his family.
3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area
MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
PERRY: Aurora has a secret, and The Sentinel is determined to tell it to you — with the help of the courts
The Sentinel would love to tell you what went on behind closed doors at city hall in January before city lawmakers agreed to pay $16,000 to a fellow lawmaker being rebuked for trash-talking then-police chief Vanessa Wilson on talk radio. First, when The Sentinel sued the city to force them...
The Drunkest Cities in America: Denver Comes in a Disappointing Fourth
It's no secret that Denver loves to drink. In September 2021, a report from sports-betting company OLBG ranked the Mile High City number one on its list of booziest cities. But Denver is apparently not quite boozy enough to be named the drunkest city. Real estate data company Clever used...
