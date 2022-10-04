ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Steven Hammell full of praise for clinical Motherwell after five-star display

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jxhzv_0iM2f6rY00

Manager Steven Hammell hailed Motherwell’s five-star performance at Ross County and claimed his side had been threatening to do it for several weeks.

Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick, with Callum Slattery and Joe Efford also finding the net for the Staggies.

He said: “It’s not our best performance of the season, I think our level of performance has been high most games this season.

“We probably created more chances in other games but the difference is how clinical we were. It is something we highlight and work to being clinical in the final third and it’s good to see it coming.

“We highlighted to the staff that we have played well most games this season. But if the results didn’t match that and the points on the board didn’t match that performance, there is only so long we can say that. Things would have to change.

“If results like that didn’t start coming we might need to be more pragmatic, but we want to stick to the style we have and some of the goals we scored were magnificent.”

Van Veen opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 25 minutes and Motherwell went 2–0 up five minutes into the second half when Callum Slattery fired in a powerful low drive.

Van Veen scored the third and Efford made it four in the 59th minute with a thunderous drive from 18 yards, before Van Veen secured his hat-trick two minutes from time.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay said he was embarrassed by his own performance after his team were beaten so easily.

“I want to apologise to our fans for having to watch what they did,” he said. “I am embarrassed by my own performance, so I want to give an apology from me to them.

“They have been fantastic since I got here and the backing they have given the team and they had to watch that second half.

“We started the first half reasonably well and the penalty came against the run of play.

“We were quite attack-minded and got in high areas of the pitch, but the ball seems to be rolling the other side of the post.

“But the second half was awful and that is something we have to address. I am deeply disappointed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Goodwin given six-match touchline ban for criticism of Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with an immediate six-match touchline ban for his criticism of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Goodwin accused the Scotland squad member of “blatant cheating” following the penalty award that saw Dons defender Liam Scales sent off in his side’s 3-1 cinch Premiership match at Easter Road last month.
SOCCER
newschain

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie extends Rangers contract to 2025

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has extended his Rangers contract until the summer of 2025. The 24-year-old kept clean sheets against Alashkert and Celtic in his only two first-team appearances, in August last year. McCrorie was recently called up to the Scotland squad for the Nations League finale. The keeper has enjoyed...
SOCCER
newschain

Douglas James-Taylor could get another chance for Walsall against Wimbledon

Walsall boss Michael Flynn could hand striker Douglas James-Taylor another chance to impress in the Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon. James-Taylor was given a first start since arriving on loan from Stoke in the victory over Northampton on Tuesday night, which ended the Saddlers’ 12-match winless run.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malky Mackay
Person
Steven Hammell
Person
Callum Slattery
Person
Kevin Van Veen
newschain

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
OAKLAND, CA
newschain

Derek McInnes seeks home comforts as Kilmarnock prepare for St Johnstone game

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has urged his players to use Rugby Park to rejuvenate their cinch Premiership season when they host St Johnstone on Wednesday night. The promoted Ayrshire club have won just one out of eight league games since coming up from the Championship and sit 11th in the table with four points.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherwell
newschain

Peterborough have Kell Watts available again for Burton visit

Kell Watts is pushing for a return to action with Peterborough as they prepare to face Burton. The defender is available for selection following his return from parent club Newcastle, where he has been rehabilitating from a knee injury, although Posh manager Grant McCann stressed the 22-year-old will not be rushed back.
SOCCER
newschain

Gary O’Neil ‘really happy’ with his role at Bournemouth

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil insists he is happy to wait patiently for his future to be resolved. O’Neil will take charge of his fifth match since Scott Parker was sacked in August as the Cherries host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The former Portsmouth and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

George Byers and Mark McGuinness set to return for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday pair George Byers and Mark McGuinness could be back in contention for the home game against Cheltenham. Midfielder Byers has recovered from a foot problem, while defender McGuinness has been sidelined due to a thigh injury. Left-back Reece James will be assessed after he was forced out of...
SPORTS
newschain

Football rumours: Erling Haaland tops Premier League pay grade

Erling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer and is reportedly on a basic salary similar to other top players. But the paper reports his bonus clauses see his weekly wage surge beyond £850,000.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Crewe wait on Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of Gillingham game

Crewe will assess forward Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Gillingham. The club’s top-scorer missed the goalless draw at Carlisle after picking up a hip muscle problem while at home on his PlayStation 5 console, but scans have showed it is not a long-term issue as first feared.
SPORTS
newschain

David Martindale says Livingston will be ‘buzzing’ after kids get free tickets

Livingston manager David Martindale is relishing the positive atmosphere he expects after the club gifted more than 4,000 tickets to schools, youth and community groups. Livi have even handed 50 tickets to opponents Ross County to allow them to bring more young supporters to Saturday’s cinch Premiership game at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts

Speaking to BT Sport, the boss said he was happy with how his side applied themselves. I'm delighted with the performance and the attitude. Clean sheet, three goals, we had to suffer as well which is good to do as you have to do that at the top level. It's a good start for us."
UEFA
newschain

Erik ten Hag hails substitutes as Manchester United snatch win in Europe

Erik ten Hag praised his substitutes after Marcus Rashford scored two and set up fellow introduction Anthony Martial as Manchester United escaped a scare at Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Wounded by Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City, the Red Devils were stung in Cyprus after making a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy