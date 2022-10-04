Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Former Chinese state media editor threatens Elon Musk on Twitter, warns he will be ‘taught a lesson’
A member of the Chinese-state-affiliated media has threatened Elon Musk on Twitter after the Tesla CEO weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war. In a series of polls posted to Twitter Monday, Musk suggested that Ukraine cede Crimea over to Russia and that the U.N. hold its own referenda in the four Ukrainian regions Russia has attempted to annex.
Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook in text messages with Elon Musk. "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," Dorsey texted on April 6. The text was made public as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit against...
Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid'
Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter. Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Funders of Musk’s Proposed Twitter Buyout Have Bailed on Him
Just a day after Elon Musk announced his intention to complete his purchase of Twitter, a group that intended to provide $1 billion earlier this year to fund his proposed buyout has reportedly stepped away from the deal. The tumultuous buyout has seen several twists and turns since Musk struck a deal with the social media company to purchase it for $44 billion in April. In July, Twitter sued Musk for trying to walk back the deal, and the trial was set to begin later this month. Musk has yet to publicly comment on the latest developments, but given his proclivity to air out his every thought on Twitter, an official statement should arrive soon enough.Read it at Reuters
Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial
Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter if deal to buy it goes ahead
‘Free speech absolutist’ could reinstate Donald Trump and press ahead with ‘everything app’ X
TechCrunch
It’s official, Elon Musk is buying Twitter
On Tuesday, representatives of the billionaire notified Twitter through a letter that he intends to move forward with the tumultuous deal, confirming earlier reports that things were back on track. “We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the...
msn.com
Twitter Trial Paused Amid Efforts To Close $44B Deal With Elon Musk
Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter could be moving closer to closing a $44 billion deal. Twitter sued Musk in July after he tried to back out of buying the company for $54.20 per share. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the Delaware judge overseeing the case, on Thursday granted Musk's request to halt legal proceedings in the high-stakes battle. Twitter and Musk were scheduled to square off on Oct. 17 during a five-day trial in the Delaware Chancery Court. The trial is now on pause to give Twitter and Musk time to complete the deal by Oct. 28.
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
Twitter surges as Musk proposes going through with deal
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's stock (TWTR.N) surged on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform at $54.20 per share. read more.
WVNews
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — News that Elon Musk has agreed after all to proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter may have felt like a stunning surprise from the brash billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups worried about what kind of free speech would flourish on Twitter under Musk’s vision.
Report: Elon Musk moving forward with Twitter bid
Shares of Twitter closed up more than 22% on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after a report that billionaire Elon Musk had submitted a new bid to purchase the social media company.
Twitter v Elon Musk: what happens next in the takeover saga?
The Delaware trial that the social media firm brought is still due to proceed despite Musk’s latest U-turn
US News and World Report
Twitter Lawsuit Halted So Elon Musk Can Close Deal by Oct. 28
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A Delaware judge on Thursday ordered a halt to Twitter Inc's lawsuit against Elon Musk on the eve of trial, giving the billionaire time to finance his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. The ruling followed days of uncertainty about Musk's intentions and removed the...
MSNBC
Musk agrees to buy Twitter as troubles mount for the company
Elon Musk, the uber-rich Tesla founder turned social media troll, agreed on Tuesday to purchase Twitter for his initial asking price of $44 billion after attempting to renege on his offer. Bloomberg was first to report Musk’s new offer, which comes after he filed a lawsuit against Twitter alleging that...
Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter Again. Here's How the Platform Could Change
If the takeover deal goes through, Twitter could get some major updates
