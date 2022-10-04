Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
The City of Dothan recognized for major revitalization project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has been selected to receive the 2022 Franklin M. Setzer Urban Design Award. The award is presented by the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association and is nominated to the city by the Wiregrass Foundation. The award is given in...
wdhn.com
CASA of the Wiregrass named Service Agency of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan nonprofit has been recognized for outstanding service to the Wiregrass area. On Wednesday, CASA of the Wiregrass was presented the Service Agency of the Year Award. It was recognized for its service and received a $500 donation towards its cause. CASA is a...
wdhn.com
See the Moonlighters in the park, Dothan big band event!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Get ready to have your evening filled with fun, food, friends and fantastic music as the Moonlighters fill the night sky with your favorite big band hits!. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a smile! Food vendors will be available on sight. This event is free...
wdhn.com
Houston County plan to use federal dollars for industrial park project
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission is planning to allocate $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act money to go toward an industrial park project. For the past year and a half, the county, city, and industrial development boards have been working to acquire more property for another industrial park.
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
wdhn.com
Drought is causing problems for farmers as the peanut harvesting season kicks into gear
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Around the 4th of July, farmers across the Wiregrass plant their cotton and peanut crops. This year, farmers saw an average amount of rainfall in the month of July but didn’t get the rainfall they needed in August or in September. Now it’s...
wdhn.com
Free shuttle service offered for Dothan vs Enterprise game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Free shuttle services will be offered for the upcoming football game on Friday. Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools will be offering free shuttle service for anyone attending the upcoming Dothan High School versus Enterprise High School football game scheduled for Friday, October 7th at Rip Hewes Stadium.
wdhn.com
Rose Hill Halloween Trunk or Treat event
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is celebrating Halloween with a spooktacular event. On Monday, October 31st, the Rose Hill Senior Center will be celebrating Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event. If you are 50 years or older and love treats please contact the Rose Hill Center...
wdhn.com
New park and amphitheater coming to downtown Dothan in 2025
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The revitalization of downtown Dothan is coming along, now with the plans unveiled for a new park and amphitheater. The city of Dothan unveiled its plans at a public meeting Tuesday evening for the City Center’s Pedestrian Plaza. Here they asked those who were there to write down their notes or suggestions, so they could be a part of this ambitious project.
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
wdhn.com
Brush fires on the rise during dry conditions
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — During this time of the year, first responders are on high alert more than usual due to a rise in brush fires they typically see during the fall season. “It hasn’t rained in a couple of weeks so it’s very dry right now,” Slocomb Fire...
wdhn.com
DPD celebrates National Coffee with a Cop Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — National Coffee with a Cop Day and Dothan Police made sure to celebrate on the east side of Dothan on Wednesday. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., police welcomed members of the community and shared a cup of coffee with them. The event happened at...
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Offers Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida presents the Fall 2022 Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, from October 6 through October 10, 2022. 1414 Main Street just a mile north of I-10 in Downtown Chipley, right next door to Javier’s...
wtvy.com
City unveils new plans for Dothan city center
wdhn.com
FEMA dollars for Geneva Co. may be scarce due to Hurricane Ian
GENEVA Co. (WDHN)—Tens of billions of dollars in recovery funding for “Hurricane Ian” in Southwest Florida appears. to be having a financial impact here in the wiregrass. During the summer, Geneva County’s Engineer Justin Barfield said he informed the county. would receive 1-point-4 million dollars from...
wtvy.com
Coffee County couple arrested
wdhn.com
Fire in Coffee Springs claims home, no one hurt
COFFEE SPRINGS, Ala (WDHN)– Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Coffee Springs on the night of October 3. Samson Fire Engine 31, Tanker 32, and Supply 34, Geneva Rescue, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Battons Fire, and Alabama Power responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
wdhn.com
Enterprise Phase 3-A of road repaving gets underway
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Enterprise is about to begin the third phase of its ongoing street resurfacing project. WDHN crews found several dozen streets totaling 16 miles of roadway that will “undergo a makeover” between now and the Fall of 2024. (nat. sound) Enterprise Housing Authority employee Stefan Griffin...
wdhn.com
Turn lanes are being built off Highway 52 in Central Geneva Co.
HARTFORD, ALA. (WDHN)—If you have traveled in central Geneva County in the last few weeks, you may have had to sit in traffic but help is on the way. Two additional lanes are being built on Highway 52 at a busy intersection. WDHN has learned it’ll be tied into...
wdhn.com
State Hwy. 167 work gets underway in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A long-awaited transportation project got underway in Enterprise this week. The Alabama Department of Transportation’s goal is to get traffic to move smoother. along State Highway 167 which is a major hurricane evacuation route from Florida panhandle beaches. The work will add an additional lane both...
