ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Department of Justice Finds State of Nevada Lacking in Behavioral Health Services

Yesterday the Department of Justice released a report finding the state of Nevada is lacking in community-based options to serve children with Behavioral Health Disabilities, and that the state is over relying on residential treatment facilities. According to the DOJ, this violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, failing to provide...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

The Children’s Cabinet Launches 'The Best Place for Working Parents' in Nevada

Nevada has joined the national Best Place for Working Parents® partnership, offering real-time designations to businesses of all sizes whose family-friendly policies qualify through a first-of-its-kind, 3-minute online self-assessment. In its mission to support working parents, The Children’s Cabinet is launching Best Place for Working Parents® throughout Nevada to...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Mammovan Returns to Northern Nevada

To help women across the state get their yearly mammogram, the Mammovan will be making several stops this month. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Clarification: Election Security-Ohio story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published October 5, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the Ohio Secretary of State’s office earlier this year identified just a single case of illegal voting, according to a Democratic Party official. The story should have included the fact that in a series of referrals since 2019, the Secretary of State’s office identified at least 548 cases of potential election fraud violations it referred to prosecutors.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
2news.com

DMV urges drivers to avoid temporary dealer tags sold online

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers not to buy or use temporary dealer registration placards offered for sale online. DMV police earlier this year warned residents about widespread use of fraudulent out-of-state dealer placards, which often sell for $50 or more. Now, they have taken action against a local car dealer.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Turn Your Vehicle In to Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe For Cartober

There’s an exciting way for people to help pets in need in the Lake Tahoe area.... The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) is participating in Cartober, a national giving campaign held throughout the month of October to highlight the impact vehicle donations can make for local nonprofits. Cartober is...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Above Average Water Year

Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
2news.com

'BESEEN' Grant Highlights Safety For Pedestrians and Cyclists

A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state. The CHP was awarded $1.2 million in grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program (BESEEN) program. “The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists,” CHP...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

3 People Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop on U.S. 6

Nevada State Police say they found five pounds of methamphetamine and 18 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop on U.S. 6 west of Ely last week. A trooper made the stop when they say their vehicle made a violation. It was during search that they found the drugs. Police...
ELY, NV
2news.com

Controlled Burn Near West Shore of Lake Tahoe

Some Lake Tahoe residents will see some smoke due to a 21-acre prescribed burn near Sugar Pine Point State Park. The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team says California State Parks is burning understory. Officials are asking people not to report the smoke - fire departments are aware of the project.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy