Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Department of Justice Finds State of Nevada Lacking in Behavioral Health Services
Yesterday the Department of Justice released a report finding the state of Nevada is lacking in community-based options to serve children with Behavioral Health Disabilities, and that the state is over relying on residential treatment facilities. According to the DOJ, this violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, failing to provide...
2news.com
The Children’s Cabinet Launches 'The Best Place for Working Parents' in Nevada
Nevada has joined the national Best Place for Working Parents® partnership, offering real-time designations to businesses of all sizes whose family-friendly policies qualify through a first-of-its-kind, 3-minute online self-assessment. In its mission to support working parents, The Children’s Cabinet is launching Best Place for Working Parents® throughout Nevada to...
2news.com
Mammovan Returns to Northern Nevada
To help women across the state get their yearly mammogram, the Mammovan will be making several stops this month. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
2news.com
Clarification: Election Security-Ohio story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published October 5, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the Ohio Secretary of State’s office earlier this year identified just a single case of illegal voting, according to a Democratic Party official. The story should have included the fact that in a series of referrals since 2019, the Secretary of State’s office identified at least 548 cases of potential election fraud violations it referred to prosecutors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
DMV urges drivers to avoid temporary dealer tags sold online
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers not to buy or use temporary dealer registration placards offered for sale online. DMV police earlier this year warned residents about widespread use of fraudulent out-of-state dealer placards, which often sell for $50 or more. Now, they have taken action against a local car dealer.
2news.com
Turn Your Vehicle In to Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe For Cartober
There’s an exciting way for people to help pets in need in the Lake Tahoe area.... The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) is participating in Cartober, a national giving campaign held throughout the month of October to highlight the impact vehicle donations can make for local nonprofits. Cartober is...
2news.com
Run on Tuna breaks record collecting tuna cans for Food Bank of Northern Nevada
34,769 cans of Tuna were delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the month of September from Run on Tuna setting a new record. Over 189,000 cans of tuna have been donated to the Food Bank over the past 12 years through Run on Tuna. "We are so...
2news.com
Above Average Water Year
Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
RELATED PEOPLE
2news.com
'BESEEN' Grant Highlights Safety For Pedestrians and Cyclists
A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state. The CHP was awarded $1.2 million in grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program (BESEEN) program. “The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists,” CHP...
2news.com
3 People Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop on U.S. 6
Nevada State Police say they found five pounds of methamphetamine and 18 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop on U.S. 6 west of Ely last week. A trooper made the stop when they say their vehicle made a violation. It was during search that they found the drugs. Police...
2news.com
Controlled Burn Near West Shore of Lake Tahoe
Some Lake Tahoe residents will see some smoke due to a 21-acre prescribed burn near Sugar Pine Point State Park. The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team says California State Parks is burning understory. Officials are asking people not to report the smoke - fire departments are aware of the project.
Comments / 0