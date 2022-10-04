ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NJ.com

Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s striking message after letdown vs. Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to snap the Philadelphia Eagles’ 3-0 start to begin the new campaign. They were in the driver’s seat after the first quarter, leading the Eagles 14-0. But then Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles squad woke up, outscoring the Jaguars 29-7 the rest of the way. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows that he had a huge part to play in the defeat, and vows to bounce back accordingly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray scores 3 touchdowns in victory, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 4-0 record in Week 4

Thirty-one former Sooners participated in Week 4 NFL action. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defeated former Sooners teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers while Jalen Hurts continued to shine leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and...
NORMAN, OK

