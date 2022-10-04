Read full article on original website
Behind Enemy Lines: Eagles preparing depth after injuries at LT, kicker
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Andre Dillard designated to return; Eagles navigating issues at LT, K. By Arizona Sports. The Philadelphia Eagles have questions at left tackle and kicker heading into a game at...
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement
The former No. 3 pick came a few plays shy of the Super Bowl in 2017.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s striking message after letdown vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to snap the Philadelphia Eagles’ 3-0 start to begin the new campaign. They were in the driver’s seat after the first quarter, leading the Eagles 14-0. But then Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles squad woke up, outscoring the Jaguars 29-7 the rest of the way. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows that he had a huge part to play in the defeat, and vows to bounce back accordingly.
FOX Sports
Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray scores 3 touchdowns in victory, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 4-0 record in Week 4
Thirty-one former Sooners participated in Week 4 NFL action. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defeated former Sooners teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers while Jalen Hurts continued to shine leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and...
WATCH: Former Penn State stars Micah Parsons, Jahan Dotson share moment after game
The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders might be divisional rivals on the field but there are still friendships between the two players. Especially when attending the same school. Linebacker Micah Parsons and wide receiver Jahan Dotson are the latest example, with the former Penn State duo sharing a moment after Sunday’s game.
