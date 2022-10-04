Read full article on original website
The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine
The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
Putin Hiding In Bunker And Planning Launch Of Tactical Nuclear Strike, New Report Claims
Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding. The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Italian Air Force warplanes scrambled to intercept four Russian fighter jets flying into Nato airspace
FOUR RUSSIAN warplanes have been intercepted after they flew into Nato airspace as tensions continue to rage between Vladimir Putin and the West. Italian Air Force fighter planes were scrambled after Putin's jets were allegedly detected straying into airspace belonging to Poland and flying near Sweden from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'
Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Russia warns US will be dragged into war if they give Ukraine more missiles as Putin, Xi & Iran meet in new Axis of Evil
RUSSIA has warned the United States it will be dragged into a war by arming Ukraine with better missiles. It comes as Vladimir Putin is meeting fellow tyrants Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi at a "dictators' club" meeting. Putin and Xi met on the...
What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Nuclear weapons expert says we should be 'extraordinarily concerned' about Putin nuking Ukraine
Nuclear expert Hans Kristensen said he's "extraordinarily concerned" Putin could use nukes in Ukraine. In an interview, Kristensen said he is alarmed by Putin's increasingly threatening rhetoric. Kristensen is director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists. In a speech on Friday, an increasingly unhinged Vladimir...
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish President...
Marc Thiessen: It's a 'dirty little secret' Democrats want high gas prices to 'get us to give up fossil fuels'
Bret Baier spoke with 'Special Report' panelists Marc Thiessen, Juan Williams and Stef Kight to discuss the impact inflation and crime have on midterm voters.
