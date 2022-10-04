ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine

The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
howafrica.com

Putin Hiding In Bunker And Planning Launch Of Tactical Nuclear Strike, New Report Claims

Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding. The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Nuclear Blackmail#Taiwan#Ukraine War Politics#Kremlin#Danish#Kgb#Wall Street Journal
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
msn.com

What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed

The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
Fox News

Fox News

831K+
Followers
6K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy