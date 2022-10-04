ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx borough president relaunches domestic violence advisory council

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsjEm_0iM2dyvl00

People across the country are raising awareness on domestic and gender-based violence, and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson is relaunching the domestic violence advisory council to fight against those acts of violence.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Sisters in Purple stood alongside Gibson outside Bronx Borough Hall on Tuesday, calling on other lawmakers to make change.

“Domestic violence don’t stop at October,” said Angelina Rosado of Sisters in Purple. “Domestic violence still continues because we still get the call Nov. 1, Dec. 1, Jan. 1.”

The Sisters in Purple refer to women like Arianna Reyes-Gomez, an NYPD officer who police say was stabbed and killed by her estranged husband in her Bronx apartment this past summer, as “fallen angels” and a point of reference for the necessary changes to protect victims of domestic violence.

Gibson says that her administration is focused on making protections for these victims stronger.

"We want to make it easier. We want to reduce those layers of red tape. We want to make orders of protection stronger,” said Gibson. “When you hear about these cases of mothers, of wives that are​ abused and fatally killed by their abusers, they leave children behind. They leave a whole family behind."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
queenoftheclick.com

Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help

On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Domestic violence calls for help on the rise in Orange County

More than 20 people are abused each minute by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. This October, News 12 is continuing to shine a spotlight on this national problem for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the Hudson Valley, advocates with the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violence Against Women#Borough President#Nypd#Acts Of Violence#Politics Local
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
cityandstateny.com

Bronx officials left flummoxed by Orchard Beach debacle

Less than one week ago, Bronx officials were surprised to learn New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration would be erecting a tent shelter complex in an isolated beach parking lot in the borough they represent, where hundreds of asylum-seekers would be processed and temporarily housed. An abrupt reversal...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy