Study reveals digital divide in Westchester County

The digital divide in Westchester is very common, according to a recent survey conducted by Westchester Children's Association and Pace University.



The data collected came from 511 responses collected from parents and guardians across Westchester County.

The findings show that those of Hispanic or Latinx descent and those whose primary language is Spanish were less likely to have internet access than their counterparts.

A total of 35% of participants say they pay $100 or more a month for internet access.

Seven out of 10 participants weren’t aware of government affordability programs.

The WCA plans to ask the county to include funding toward digital access in the 2023 budget.