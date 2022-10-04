ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Study reveals digital divide in Westchester County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2WUg_0iM2dx3200

The digital divide in Westchester is very common, according to a recent survey conducted by Westchester Children's Association and Pace University.

The data collected came from 511 responses collected from parents and guardians across Westchester County.

The findings show that those of Hispanic or Latinx descent and those whose primary language is Spanish were less likely to have internet access than their counterparts.

A total of 35% of participants say they pay $100 or more a month for internet access.

Seven out of 10 participants weren’t aware of government affordability programs.

The WCA plans to ask the county to include funding toward digital access in the 2023 budget.

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Divide#Hispanic#Spanish#Wca
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York

Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Yonkers bakery championing inclusive hiring celebrates 40 years

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Since 1982, a Yonkers bakery has been creating sweet treats with a purpose. The Greyston Bakery has made it their mission to hire people who face barriers to meaningful employment. Forty years later, Greyston is more than just a bakery, it's also a foundation that helps other companies practice inclusive hiring. President and CEO Joseph Kenner joined CBS2 to discuss their open hiring practice and motto, "We don't hire people to bake brownies, we bake brownies to hire people," And of course, to give us a taste of their brownies. If you would like to support Greyston, there is a big gala coming up this week to celebrate the bakery's 40th anniversary. CLICK HERE for tickets and more information about the foundation. 
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley

Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy