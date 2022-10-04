Annual blessing of the pets tradition postponed to Thursday

The annual blessing of the pets tradition has been pushed back to Thursday at 6 p.m.

The ceremony was expected to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, but organizers have postponed the event due to inclement weather.

The Diocese of Brooklyn says that the purpose is to bring pets to meet with members of the clergy and receive a special blessing by asking God to grant them good health and keep them out of harm’s way.

The pets in attendance on Thursday will be blessed by a priest outside of St. Athanasius School in Bensonhurst.