ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Annual blessing of the pets tradition postponed to Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QT5DF_0iM2dvHa00

The annual blessing of the pets tradition has been pushed back to Thursday at 6 p.m.

The ceremony was expected to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, but organizers have postponed the event due to inclement weather.

The Diocese of Brooklyn says that the purpose is to bring pets to meet with members of the clergy and receive a special blessing by asking God to grant them good health and keep them out of harm’s way.

The pets in attendance on Thursday will be blessed by a priest outside of St. Athanasius School in Bensonhurst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queenoftheclick.com

Food Pantry on New Utrecht Avenue Today 10/6

We Create Community Food Pantry is open on Thursday, October 6th. Usually it opens at 10:30 am – there is no time on their flyer, so call them 347-409-5414 to check on the time. We Create Community Pantry is at 8501 New Utrecht Avenue in Brooklyn. Take the D...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Diocese#The Diocese Of Brooklyn#St Athanasius School
NEWS10 ABC

2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and  Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
TROY, NY
Lite 98.7

Spend a Magical Night Under a Village of Lights in North Pole New York

You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York. Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Pets
untappedcities.com

A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn

2. Tara of Prospect Park, 1440 Albemarle Rd Brooklyn, NY 11226. This large white home, known as the Tara of Prospect Park South, is the former home of actress Michelle Williams. The nickname comes from the fact that the home bears a resemblance to Scarlett O’Hara’s mansion, Tara, from Gone With the Wind. According to the Landmarks Preservation Commission report for the historic district of Prospect Park South, the Colonial Revival house was designed for Brooklyn lumber dealer J.C. Woodhull in 1905. The architects, Robert Bryson and Charles Pratt, also designed buildings within Prospect Park.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy