Gisele Bündchen or Leonardo DiCaprio: Who Has a Higher Net Worth?

By Michelle Kapusta
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Once upon a time long before she married one of the greatest NFL players of all time, Gisele Bündchen dated one of the greatest Hollywood actors. And now the supermodel’s past with Leonardo DiCaprio is being discussed once again.

Here’s more on the former couple including who has the higher net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIj5y_0iM2dqrx00
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen on the red carpet together at the 77th Academy Awards | KMazur/WireImage

DiCaprio’s net worth

As rumors of marital troubles with her husband, Tom Brady , continue to swirl some are remembering when Bündchen or DiCaprio were an item. The two dated on and off for six years in the early 2000s before calling it quits.

When they were together DiCaprio was already a big-time actor. By that time he had roles in a couple of sitcoms and starred in films like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape , Romeo + Juliet , and Titanic . Following their breakup, he has been in dozens of movies including several directed by Martin Scorsese such as Gangs of New York, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street . He’s also worked behind the camera for a number of productions.

Today DiCaprio has a net worth of $260 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FJqK_0iM2dqrx00
Leonardo DiCaprio and then-girlfriend Gisele Bundchen attend Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals | Vince Bucci/Getty Images

RELATED: A Look at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oceanfront Malibu Homes

Bündchen’s net worth

While the Oscar winner has a hefty net worth it isn’t more than Bündchen’s.

The Brazilian-born model signed a $25 million contract with Victoria’s Secret while she and DiCaprio were together. She went on to become one of the most in-demand models with ad campaigns for some of the top brands in the world including Dolce and Gabbana, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, and Versace. Bündchen has also opened shows for Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Christian Dior. In total, she has done more than 500 ad campaigns and walked in over 800 fashion shows. She appeared on dozens of international Vogue covers as well as American editions. In all, Bündchen has graced about 2,000 magazine covers over the course of her career.

The fashion model has raked in millions in endorsement deals too and even tried her hand at acting when she co-starred in the 2004 remake of Taxi and played Serena in The Devil Wears Prada.

Today Bündchen has a net worth of $400 million which as Celebrity Net Worth notes, is completely separate and independent of her husband’s of $250 million.

Brady and Bündchen divorce rumors continue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vh72O_0iM2dqrx00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the UCLA honors Hollywood for Science Gala | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability

For weeks rumors have been circulating that Bündchen and Brady were living apart and could be heading for a divorce. On Oct. 4, Page Six reported that multiple sources claim that the athlete and his wife have retained divorce lawyers with one source telling the publication: “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Reps for Brady and Bündchen have not commented on the reports.

For anyone waiting on confirmation whether or not they are true, you won’t get that from Brady at least not now. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has stated that he will not speak about his personal life while he is focused on winning another Super Bowl.

RELATED: A Terrifying Incident Took Place at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Wedding

Comments / 0

