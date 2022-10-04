Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘Have a Very Grown-Up Rapport’ With Queen Camilla, Says Insider

It has taken many years for Camilla Parker Bowles to find her place within the royal family. During this time, she has developed a strong relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton . One royal biographer describes their connection as a “very grown-up rapport.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William get along well with Camilla, says author

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Polly Thomas/Getty Images

In her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort , Andrea Levin says Kate Middleton and Prince William have a great relationship with Queen Camilla. According to her, insiders would refer to their interactions as “a very grown-up rapport.”

Levin says the Prince and Princess of Wales joined Queen Camilla and King Charles III for an event in February 2020. This was a demonstration of “family unity,” says Levin. She believes this outing showed that the four of them are “happy and willing” to lead the monarchy now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped away from their duties as senior royals.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton’s relationship

According to Levin, Camilla and Kate have developed a close relationship over the years. She says Camilla took Kate under her wing when she first joined the royal family. An insider tells Levin that Camilla identified with Kate because they both came from a “normal life.”

Levin says Camilla took Kate to lunch on a few occasions so she could make her feel welcome. According to insiders, Camilla guided Kate and gave her advice on royal protocol and customs. The two reportedly had lunch a few weeks before Kate married Prince William. Levin says a friend of Kate’s revealed that the Princess of Wales was “really touched” by Camilla’s warmth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William posed for an official photo with King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Kate and William and King Charles III and Queen Camilla posed for an official photo after the death of Queen Elizabeth II . Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, says the photo showed that the couples are unified and ready to lead .

“I think the most important message they wanted to send with this picture is something that is kind of obvious,” says Rosas during an online commentary. “[They are saying], ‘Even in this situation, even in this circumstance, we are together.’ They are not, of course, calling themselves the Fab 4, but they are sending a message of unity. Even though it was an uncomfortable moment–it was a moment to feel upset, sad, mourning the queen.”

Rosas says the four royals wanted to make it clear that the monarchy will continue to thrive. “They wanted to project the idea that the future of the monarchy is in good hands and they are looking forward,” continues Rosas. “And that’s what the queen would have wanted to see even in these circumstances.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

RELATED : New Book About Queen Camilla Seems to Quietly Criticize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry