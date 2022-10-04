ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs

View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender

The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

15 Players Appear on Cardinals First Week 5 Injury Report

For a fifth consecutive time, the Arizona Cardinals open a game week with double digit players on their Wednesday injury report. Only two of those players (Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz) did not participate due to rest. Other players who were not present at practice: Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson,...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.

The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

‘We’re All Excited About London’ (Other Than LaFleur)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The bags were lined up in the middle of the locker room. The buses were lined up outside the stadium. The Green Bay Packers were off to London on Thursday afternoon. Some people were more excited than others. Actually, most people were more excited than...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Pizza shop worker gets a shot at the NFL, signs with New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have dipped into a North Dakota pizza parlor to sign a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle to their practice squad. Sebastian Gutierrez, a 24-year-old free agent who played for the Minot State University Beavers was added to the Pats practice squad on Wednesday, Oct. 5. During his...
MINOT, ND
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery

The Texas Rangers still have a chance to claim something good out of this lost 2022 season — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. How? The first MLB Draft Lottery, to be held later this year at the Winter Meetings. MLB is implementing a draft...
MLB
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray scores 3 touchdowns in victory, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 4-0 record in Week 4

Thirty-one former Sooners participated in Week 4 NFL action. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defeated former Sooners teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers while Jalen Hurts continued to shine leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and...
NORMAN, OK
numberfire.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) 'ready to roll' for Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) said he plans to play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kamara was surprisingly inactive for last week's game in London, but he expects to be back on the field in New Orleans on Sunday. "This week I'm feeling great, healthy, ready to roll," Kamara said. "So I'm going to be out there." In the two games that Kamara has played this season, he averaged 14.5 touches and 59.5 scoreless yards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Royals Fire Manager Mike Matheny After Three Seasons

View the original article to see embedded media. Following Wednesday’s season finale, the Royals announced that manager Mike Matheny would not be returning for the 2023 season. Pitching Cal Eldred will also not come back next year. The news comes after the team fired longtime president of baseball operations...
KANSAS CITY, MO

