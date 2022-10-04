Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Behind Enemy Lines: Eagles preparing depth after injuries at LT, kicker
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Andre Dillard designated to return; Eagles navigating issues at LT, K. By Arizona Sports. The Philadelphia Eagles have questions at left tackle and kicker heading into a game at...
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5
CBS (Single) Blue: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo) Green: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green) Teal: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Yellow: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs
View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender
The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Yardbarker
15 Players Appear on Cardinals First Week 5 Injury Report
For a fifth consecutive time, the Arizona Cardinals open a game week with double digit players on their Wednesday injury report. Only two of those players (Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz) did not participate due to rest. Other players who were not present at practice: Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson,...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.
The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We’re All Excited About London’ (Other Than LaFleur)
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The bags were lined up in the middle of the locker room. The buses were lined up outside the stadium. The Green Bay Packers were off to London on Thursday afternoon. Some people were more excited than others. Actually, most people were more excited than...
Raleigh News & Observer
Pizza shop worker gets a shot at the NFL, signs with New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have dipped into a North Dakota pizza parlor to sign a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle to their practice squad. Sebastian Gutierrez, a 24-year-old free agent who played for the Minot State University Beavers was added to the Pats practice squad on Wednesday, Oct. 5. During his...
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills Practice Notes: AFC Award Winner Jordan Poyer Sits, Jordan Phillips Returns?
The Buffalo Bills are trying to fight their way to good health for a Week 5 meeting with the Steelers … but on Wednesday at practice it was a bit of an uphill fight. The positive news: They got back defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) as limited practice participant.
NFL・
Veteran Philadelphia Eagles Kicker 'Expected' To Miss Week 5 Game
The Philadelphia Eagles may want to avoid any field-goal tries this Sunday. That's because they will likely be without their veteran kicker. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, 27, is "expected" to miss Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals. Elliott is dealing with an ankle injury. The Eagles, as a ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery
The Texas Rangers still have a chance to claim something good out of this lost 2022 season — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. How? The first MLB Draft Lottery, to be held later this year at the Winter Meetings. MLB is implementing a draft...
MLB・
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray scores 3 touchdowns in victory, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 4-0 record in Week 4
Thirty-one former Sooners participated in Week 4 NFL action. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defeated former Sooners teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers while Jalen Hurts continued to shine leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and...
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) 'ready to roll' for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) said he plans to play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kamara was surprisingly inactive for last week's game in London, but he expects to be back on the field in New Orleans on Sunday. "This week I'm feeling great, healthy, ready to roll," Kamara said. "So I'm going to be out there." In the two games that Kamara has played this season, he averaged 14.5 touches and 59.5 scoreless yards.
Raleigh News & Observer
Royals Fire Manager Mike Matheny After Three Seasons
View the original article to see embedded media. Following Wednesday’s season finale, the Royals announced that manager Mike Matheny would not be returning for the 2023 season. Pitching Cal Eldred will also not come back next year. The news comes after the team fired longtime president of baseball operations...
