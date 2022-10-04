ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Voter registration deadline is next week in Tennessee

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrHGa_0iM2cceO00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans wanting to cast a ballot in the November election who are not registered to vote have until next week to do so.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election.

Meet the Candidates: Federal and state office seekers answer our questionnaire

Tennesseans can register or check their registration status online at GoVoteTN.gov . A voter registration application may also be downloaded and mailed to your county election commission. Applications may also be picked up at county election commission offices.

Ballots will feature races for governor, U.S. House, state House, and state Senate along with four proposed constitutional amendments and local offices in some areas.

Early voting in Tennessee will begin on Oct. 19 and run through Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. For in-depth coverage of the races and election news, head to the Your Local Election HQ page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
wvlt.tv

What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races.  Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
Daily Helmsman

2022 Midterm Elections: The Races to Watch in Tennessee

On Nov. 8, millions of voters will go to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake in this election are 35 U.S. Senate seats, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 36 gubernatorial elections, and thousands of state legislators. Also at stake...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Local Election#Tennesseans#U S House#Senate#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy