FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
'Roaring Loud': Savannah State University celebrates homecoming with pep rally
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video shows all the pep rally excitement. Savannah State University celebrates homecoming week with a pep rally at Tiger Arena. At the pep rally, there were performances from the Danceline and the university band. "This is the first one where everything is back open, full...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet this Savannah entrepreneur whose determination led to success
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The owner of two Mexican restaurants in Savannah told WJCL 22 News that “it was not easy” leaving Mexico alone as a teenager, but she “had no choice at the time.”. Madai Rodriguez owns Katrina’s Mexican Grill on Chatham Parkway and Patron Mexican...
Network in the dark puts light on struggles of the blind
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A networking event so unique in Savannah that participants had to believe it because at the time, they could not see. It was called Networking in the Dark. The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision sponsored and held it inside the lobby of the Enmarket Arena. Invitees entered the building and then put on eye covers; the type used to sleep at night. Without sight, they were escorted to the lobby listening to the sounds of the violin played by Sinisa Ciric, concertmaster for Savannah Philharmonic.
Come hungry! The 28th Annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival gets underway tomorrow
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Get ready for some good food and fun. The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival kicks off Friday, October 7. It’s happening at Henry Chambers Waterfront Park. Come hungry because the two-day event will feature freshly caught shrimp and unique shrimp dishes from the region’s best...
School Lawsuit: Bryan County teacher says she was fired for objecting to same-sex book read to kids
A Bryan County woman was pulling double duty as a substitute teacher and mother to her three children. That is until this past August. That's when Lindsey Barr raised concerns about the New York Times Best-Selling picture book 'All Are Welcome,' which depicts same-sex couples parenting and expecting children. The...
Police: Georgia Southern student charged with molesting teen he talked to online
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail on charges he molested a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat. According to a police report obtained by WJCL 22 News, Georgia Southern University Police found the...
Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
First responder, widow of Army Ranger receives free house in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — A local first responder received a major surprise in Rincon on Thursday. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit, gave Miranda Briggs a mortgage-free home. Teary-eyed, Briggs and her daughter arrived to see dozens of community members waving American flags along the street of her new home...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster responds to fake school shooting reports from across state
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. Below: Beaufort High School following report of shots fired. "There's no excuse for that kind...
Breeze Airways announces new, nonstop flights from Savannah to New Orleans, New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Breeze Airways announces direct flights from Savannah. Breeze Airways has announced new direct flights out of Savannah. On Thursday, the airline announced direct flights to New Orleans and New York's Westchester County Airport, near New York City. Breeze will announce further details as...
A fun weekend ahead on Tybee Island: Pirate Fest returns
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Organizers on Tybee Island are encouraging visitors to "escape the ordinary" this weekend with the return of the Tybee Island Pirate Fest. It's set for Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 8th. The festival is making its return after two years due to the COVID-19, this time with free admission!
Chatham County Health Department confirms rabid bat following attack
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Hilton Head Island visitor attacked by a raccoon. A bat in Savannah has tested positive for rabies after health officials say it bit the hand of a resident. That resident is now recovering from the bite and is expected to be OK. The...
Beaufort County schools report threats involving weapons 1 day after South Carolina shooter hoaxes
On Thursday morning, two separate threats were made toward Beaufort County schools. Update 5:04 p.m.: The threat has been determined not to be credible. The lockdown has since been lifted. Update 4:05 p.m.: The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a threat called into Whale Branch Middle School. The...
For a second day in a row, Beaufort County law enforcement officials respond to school threat
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — On Wednesday morning, two separate threats were made toward Beaufort County schools. At approximately 9 a.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a report of a student, potentially with a weapon, on campus at Battery Creek High School. The school has been placed on lockdown...
Police in Savannah searching for woman last seen at Abercorn Street hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Savannah Police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing 46-year-old woman. Her name is Lindsey Poole, and police say she was last seen at the LaQuinta Inn on Abercorn Street on September 29. Police say she...
New Beach Leash Laws Passed in Hilton Head Island
The Hilton Head Island Town Council has passed an updated ordinance regarding their beach leash laws. While dogs are still allowed to roam free along the shore, their mobility will be restricted during certain times of the day and throughout year. Effective immediately:. October - March. On leash or under...
FBI assisting after school shooter hoax calls in Beaufort County, across South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Update 6:49 p.m.:WJCL spoke with parents and students impacted by Wednesday's lockdown. Everyone said it was a scary situation. "I was very freaked out," said Dani Jenkins, a parent. "It was kind of scary because I didn't know what was going on and there were...
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
Six months after a deadly tornado, the community of Bryan County continues to pick up the pieces
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Six months ago, a deadly tornado ripped through the Pembroke area in Bryan County, leaving one dead and many forced to rebuild. Several construction projects are underway as people across the county work to pick up the pieces. The courthouse that sits at the center...
Ghost Pirates home opener is officially sold out
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced a sellout of their first home game in franchise history. The Ghost Pirates host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Enmarket Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. “We couldn’t be more thankful on how Savannah, Southeast Georgia and the...
