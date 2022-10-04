ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Network in the dark puts light on struggles of the blind

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A networking event so unique in Savannah that participants had to believe it because at the time, they could not see. It was called Networking in the Dark. The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision sponsored and held it inside the lobby of the Enmarket Arena. Invitees entered the building and then put on eye covers; the type used to sleep at night. Without sight, they were escorted to the lobby listening to the sounds of the violin played by Sinisa Ciric, concertmaster for Savannah Philharmonic.
Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
A fun weekend ahead on Tybee Island: Pirate Fest returns

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Organizers on Tybee Island are encouraging visitors to "escape the ordinary" this weekend with the return of the Tybee Island Pirate Fest. It's set for Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 8th. The festival is making its return after two years due to the COVID-19, this time with free admission!
New Beach Leash Laws Passed in Hilton Head Island

The Hilton Head Island Town Council has passed an updated ordinance regarding their beach leash laws. While dogs are still allowed to roam free along the shore, their mobility will be restricted during certain times of the day and throughout year. Effective immediately:. October - March. On leash or under...
Ghost Pirates home opener is officially sold out

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced a sellout of their first home game in franchise history. The Ghost Pirates host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Enmarket Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. “We couldn’t be more thankful on how Savannah, Southeast Georgia and the...
