Craven County, NC

ENC team sets up mobile kitchen in Florida for Hurricane relief

North Carolina — A team from Eastern North Carolina has set up a mobile kitchen in Florida to help with relief efforts. The Manna One 18-wheeler, run by volunteers with the Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief North Carolina, can provide up to 30,000 full meals per day. Coordinator Terry Hall said the current issue is that they can’t get enough product in to meet this goal.
West Nile Virus cases reported in North Carolina

North Carolina — Despite the cooler temperatures the past few days. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an uptick in cases of the West Nile Virus. While most people who become infected experience little to no symptoms, health officials encourage people to take precautions. One...
To the Rescue: Lola the good girl

NEW BERN, Craven County —A young pup who gets well with people and children is looking to find her forever home. Lola is a year and a half old and she's up to date on her vaccinations. She's also crate trained. Officials with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Lola...
ECU Fraternity faces suspension

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On Monday, October 3rd, a request was made to suspend the Theta Chi Fraternity on East Carolina University’s campus after recent reports of drink tampering and sexual assault. The Student Government Association of ECU’s campus requested a 4-year suspension. The SGA passed the...
Pitt County receives grant to aid substance abuse disorder treatment

Pitt County, North Carolina — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $1.3 million federal grant to extend substance use disorder treatment to inmates in the Pitt County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and the Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Program (WEAR) are aimed...
Gas prices in Eastern Carolina start to rise in October

North Carolina — Gas prices in Eastern Carolina started to climb back up in October. From October 5th to 6th, gas prices in New Bern and Jacksonville saw an increase of about 20 cents. Earlier that same week in New Bern, gas prices were under $3 per gallon for...
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
Fat Bear Week 2022 kicks off October 5th

North Carolina — Wednesday October 5th was the start of Fat Bear Week this year. Fat Bear Week is an annual event to celebrate some of the largest bears in the country as they start to prepare for hibernation. The event is an election that let's you vote on...
Morehead City Fire Department names new Deputy Chief

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Morehead City Fire Department named its new Deputy Chief. Kane Johnson will fill the job beginning Nov. 7, 2022. Johnson is a 35-year veteran in fire service and has been the Assistant Chief of Cherry Point Fire and EMS since 2013. Johnson’s salary...
Phone Scammers target Jacksonville residents

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Phone scammers targeted people in Jacksonville for personal and financial information. Jacksonville Public Safety said the phone scam involved utility billing. Officials said the scammers used the Jacksonville city hall number to contact people about their electric bill. Jacksonville Public Safety said scammers can spoof...
Road work to cause overnight closure of Atlantic Beach Bridge

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Drivers will have to deal with intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge for maintenance. NCDOT officials said it will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 until around 6 a.m. Thursday Oct. 6. Officials said the bridge needs adjustments below the deck.
Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
N.C. State Wolfpack prepares to host Florida State Saturday night

NEW BERN, Craven County — N.C. State's football team tried to put their loss at Clemson behind them quickly. That’s because the Wolfpack will host a Florida state team on Saturday night. The Wolfpack had their first loss of the season, and the Seminoles are also coming off...
RALEIGH, NC

