Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Mill Mountain Theatre announces 2023 season shows
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last seven years, the Mill Mountain Theatre has hosted a celebration and announcement of its performances for the upcoming season. For 2023, the Mill Mountain Theatre’s theme is the “The Season of Song.”. “It’s finally great to be able to talk about...
WDBJ7.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke, quinceañera choreographer featured
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Coming-of-age traditions are a part of many cultures and one of those traditions is the quinceañera. A quinceañera is a coming-of-age event held for teenage girls who turn 15 in the Hispanic community. It is similar to an American cotillion and sweet 16. For...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Vinton Fall Festival
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Fall Festival kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Vinton. The festival is hosted by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy over 80 food and craft vendors lining the streets and two stages full of entertainment. There will also be a pet costume contest and a petting zoo.
wfirnews.com
Loretta Lynn remembered after granddaughter’s Roanoke performance
After a career in country music spanning six decades, Loretta Lynn passed away this week at 90. WFIR’s Ian Price spoke with a local country music personality about Lynn’s granddaughter playing a show in Roanoke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Salsa class for children available in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve wanted to find a new hobby for your kids, this story is for you. Guia Salsa Noke is offering Latin dance classes for kids ages 3 to 9. The company teaches kids Salsa, Bachata, Cha-cha, and more. They learn about movements, coordination, history,...
WDBJ7.com
Meet Guia Salsa Noke, a dance company teaching Latin rhythms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every day of the week you can find Guia Salsa Noke founder Edgar Ornelas teaching the young and the young-at-heart. “I feel like sometimes a seed is planted and then eventually it grows,” said Ornelas. When he was 11 years old his single mom moved...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective showcases Gallery Grids
(WDBJ) - There’s a new Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective, a cooperative effort of the city’s art galleries. They are set to open their first exhibition, Gallery Grids, Friday, October 7 during Art By Night. On Here @ Home, we found out more about this free, family-friendly event that’s...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Comicon set for October 22
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Comicon returns Saturday, October 22. The show will be at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fans of comic books, superheroes, and fantasy. Wrestler Jimmy Valiant, the “Boogie Woogie Man,” will be a guest and sign autographs, along with...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews Mill Mountain Zoo’s “Night Howls”
(WDBJ) - Bambi Godkin from Mill Mountain Zoo stopped by Here @ Home with a little friend: Linkin. Linkin is a 17-year-old ball python. Bambi tells us more about the ball python and shares details on the upcoming event, Night Howls.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival runs this Friday through Sunday. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across the nation showcase their talents, trends, and creations at this free event that includes pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, furniture, home décor, specialty foods and more.
WDBJ7.com
Red Wolf Exhibit reopens at Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Red Wolf Exhibit at Mill Mountain Zoo has reopened. And a new resident is making his public debut. ‘Rocket’ is three and a half years old, and he has lived at the zoo for much of his life. Now he has moved in next...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Halifax County Fair returns for 112th year
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Fair is getting a little more magical for its 112th year. This year, there is a new hypnosis show called Agricadabra at 6 p.m. each night. They have also increased security from previous years by adding undercover officers. “In the old days,...
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, October 5, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Bobbi in Lynchburg asked, “Harley is a older dog, he likes table food. Are hot dogs...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Colors 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is this weekend. It was set for last weekend, but Hurricane Ian got in the way. Watch the video to see organizer Lisa Spencer stop by 7@four to chat about it and click here for more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
WSET
Bedford's Avenel: Rich history, the White Lady and what may be lurking inside
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Located in the heart of Bedford, on the street that bares its name...you'll find Historic Avenel. "The history is just so rich! All the people that have been here," said Irene Catlin, with Historic Avenel. Avenel was completed in 1838 by William Burwell and his...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s EnVision Center set to open Friday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Contractors are making the final touches on a new community center before its grand opening on Friday. The EnVision Center will have its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with more than seven community organizations to get the center open. Community...
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
Comments / 0