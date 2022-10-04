Read full article on original website
Related
Onward State
Refreshing Penn State Football Scorigami At The 2022 Bye Week
Well, well, well — look who’s 5-0 again. Penn State football is heading into its bye week with a clean record with big road wins over Purdue and Auburn to boot. If you’re like us, you might not have only been rooting for the Nittany Lions, but also for Scorigami.
Onward State
Your Penn State Football Bye Week Rooting Guide
The dreadful week has finally come for Penn State football: the bye week. Some may be curling up in a ball crying knowing there is no football this weekend while others may be celebrating that they finally don’t have to destroy their livers voices on gameday. Regardless, we are all coping with no football this weekend in different ways.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops’ Jalen Pickett Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Penn State men’s basketball guard Jalen Pickett has been named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference announced on Thursday. Pickett is one of 11 players to earn the preseason honor. Last season, Pickett lead the team in scoring, assists, and steals with 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, and...
Onward State
James Franklin Tweaking Penn State’s Bye Week Schedule This Time Around
No. 10 Penn State football heads into the bye week ahead of a crucial three-game stretch that begins with traveling to Ann Arbor to take on No. 4 Michigan and ends with a matchup against No. 3 Ohio State in Beaver Stadium. Many Penn State fans now have hope that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Unveils New Road Uniform
Penn State men’s basketball unveiled its new road uniform Wednesday afternoon with a video posted to the team’s social media accounts. In August, the team revealed its new home uniform in its first jersey update since 2016. Both announcements now come after a teaser video for the new threads was posted on Twitter in May.
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
Dominance is returning soon, folks. Penn State wrestling’s season will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11, against Lock Haven in the squad’s home opener at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions will then travel to West Point for the Black Knight Open on November 20 before they travel the following weekend to Rider on December 2 and Lehigh on December 4.
State College
An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft
An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Smith Vilbert Unavailable For Rest Of Season
Penn State will be without one of its defensive lineman for the remainder of the season. James Franklin announced Tuesday night that Smith Vilbert won’t play this season. The head coach didn’t give a reason why. “Smith [Vilbert] will not be available this week and will not be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Onward State
Penn State Men’s & Women’s Soccer Unranked In United Soccer Coaches Week Seven Poll
Penn State men’s and women’s soccer both dropped off national rankings in the United Soccer Coaches Poll on Tuesday. Both teams tumbled off the poll following a winless week. On the men’s side, head coach Jeff Cook’s team went 0-1-1 on the week after a loss to Villanova...
Onward State
The Best Penn State Pick Up Lines: Part 3
Cuffing season is upon us, folks. If you’re feeling lonely because you haven’t found that someone special ahead of the cozier months to come, never fear. With more than 40,000 people on campus, love is bound to strike at Penn State. Fortunately, the season has just begun and...
Onward State
The Best Of Your Penn State Pets
Last week, we asked to see your coolest college pets. It’s safe to say you delivered. Whether they live in homes that allow critters or are kept secret from landlords, these pets have found their way into the hearts of many Penn Staters. From adorable dogs to a three-legged cat to even a turtle, there are some pretty cool pets living in State College.
Look back: Country star Loretta Lynn’s 1978 Penn State visit brought fans to their feet
The famed country music trailblazer died Tuesday, at age 90, at her Tennessee ranch. Here’s a peek at her 1978 visit to State College.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Onward State
Ask A Mom: State College Moms Spread Kindness On Campus With Free Advice Stand
For students across campus, there’s nothing quite as calming as a call home to mom. But from distanced relationships to hectic schedules, this comfort is not so accessible to everyone. Thanks to “Ask A Mom” creators Lori Rose and Sue Jackson, the care of home is now never farther...
Onward State
First Friday Continues In Downtown State College October 7
State College’s First Friday will continue this Friday, October 7, and bring more music, entertainment, and art to Penn State. First Friday is a downtown staple in State College, taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for the rest of this semester. Visitors can gain after-hours access to stores and art galleries along with specials at participating restaurants and retail stores.
Onward State
Where Not To Take Your Family For Parents Weekend
By the end of this week, Happy Valley will be filled to the brim with anxious parents and families storming the dorms to see their precious babies they dropped off just about seven weeks ago. If you’re a student getting ready to welcome your family to your second home, there...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
Onward State
We Want To Hear Your Wildest CATA Bus Story
Living in State College can have its perks, especially for Penn State students who are no strangers to the CATA bus system that helps students get to and from their desired destinations. Riding a CATA bus can be an interesting experience, as there’s really never a dull moment. Whether it’s...
Onward State
Second Annual ‘Reproductive Justice March’ Scheduled For October 8
State College’s second annual Reproductive Justice March will be held on Saturday, October 8, at the Allen Street Gates. The rally begins at 1 p.m. and will run until 3 p.m. It will serve as a sister march to the national rally in Washington, D.C., ahead of the midterm elections.
bahsredandwhite.com
Our Opinion: Bullying in Bellefonte– a hidden problem
As students flood daily into a school that stands for respecting all individuals that demonstrate excellence along with responsibility and safety, as stated in the Raider motto, the question rests if the Bellefonte Area School District’s environment is excelling at these expectations, or falling short. With the start of...
Digital Collegian
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
Comments / 0