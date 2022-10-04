ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Your Penn State Football Bye Week Rooting Guide

The dreadful week has finally come for Penn State football: the bye week. Some may be curling up in a ball crying knowing there is no football this weekend while others may be celebrating that they finally don’t have to destroy their livers voices on gameday. Regardless, we are all coping with no football this weekend in different ways.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Unveils New Road Uniform

Penn State men’s basketball unveiled its new road uniform Wednesday afternoon with a video posted to the team’s social media accounts. In August, the team revealed its new home uniform in its first jersey update since 2016. Both announcements now come after a teaser video for the new threads was posted on Twitter in May.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Wrestling Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

Dominance is returning soon, folks. Penn State wrestling’s season will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11, against Lock Haven in the squad’s home opener at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions will then travel to West Point for the Black Knight Open on November 20 before they travel the following weekend to Rider on December 2 and Lehigh on December 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

The Best Penn State Pick Up Lines: Part 3

Cuffing season is upon us, folks. If you’re feeling lonely because you haven’t found that someone special ahead of the cozier months to come, never fear. With more than 40,000 people on campus, love is bound to strike at Penn State. Fortunately, the season has just begun and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

The Best Of Your Penn State Pets

Last week, we asked to see your coolest college pets. It’s safe to say you delivered. Whether they live in homes that allow critters or are kept secret from landlords, these pets have found their way into the hearts of many Penn Staters. From adorable dogs to a three-legged cat to even a turtle, there are some pretty cool pets living in State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

First Friday Continues In Downtown State College October 7

State College’s First Friday will continue this Friday, October 7, and bring more music, entertainment, and art to Penn State. First Friday is a downtown staple in State College, taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for the rest of this semester. Visitors can gain after-hours access to stores and art galleries along with specials at participating restaurants and retail stores.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Where Not To Take Your Family For Parents Weekend

By the end of this week, Happy Valley will be filled to the brim with anxious parents and families storming the dorms to see their precious babies they dropped off just about seven weeks ago. If you’re a student getting ready to welcome your family to your second home, there...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Onward State

We Want To Hear Your Wildest CATA Bus Story

Living in State College can have its perks, especially for Penn State students who are no strangers to the CATA bus system that helps students get to and from their desired destinations. Riding a CATA bus can be an interesting experience, as there’s really never a dull moment. Whether it’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Our Opinion: Bullying in Bellefonte– a hidden problem

As students flood daily into a school that stands for respecting all individuals that demonstrate excellence along with responsibility and safety, as stated in the Raider motto, the question rests if the Bellefonte Area School District’s environment is excelling at these expectations, or falling short. With the start of...
BELLEFONTE, PA

