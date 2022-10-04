Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks
Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
Virginians can pay a new fee by mile. It's already nation's largest system.
More than 7,000 Virginians have signed up to pay a fee for each mile they drive under a program launched this summer, putting the state at the forefront of a nationwide effort using new technology to prop up gas taxes that pay for roads. The Virginia program, known as Mileage...
Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in New Haven County flock, officials say
NEW HAVEN COUNTY — Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a disease that can be fatal in birds, was detected in a New Haven County flock Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. Officials said the flock consisted of turkeys, chickens and guinea fowl kept as pets. Samples taken...
Vacationer heads home with $1 million
A trip paid off with dividends for one woman when she won $1 million on Michigan Lottery's Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who is from Indiana chose to remain anonymous. She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville, according to a Michigan Lottery press release.
Michigan farm used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
Michigan officials warn residents not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce after an inspection discovered it used human waste to treat produce. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a consumer advisory on Monday concerning Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, explaining its staff identified the farm was using "raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale."
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., now 58, has been on death row...
O'Rourke's hopes in Texas run through GOP's last urban redoubt
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beto O'Rourke's best hope for becoming Texas's first Democratic governor in almost three decades runs through a county where ultra-conservatives are remaking education with book bans and limits on teaching about racism. Welcome to the changing terrain of Tarrant...
Schuette, Dawson battle for Michigan House seat in Nov. 8 general election
When State Rep. Annette Glenn announced her decision to run for State Senate it created a vacancy in Midland’s 95th District. Democrat Matt Dawson and Republican Bill G. Schuette are competing for her State House seat in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. Schuette is a former intelligence...
Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
Northern Michigan deputy to stand trial for using excessive force against autistic adult
A sheriff's deputy in northern Michigan facing multiple charges after he allegedly used excessive force against an autistic adult at an assisted living home will go to trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. A preliminary examination for Ogemaw County Deputy Matthew Viviano, 48, was held at 82nd District...
Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
10 don't-miss Mexican restaurants to celebrate Taco Day
National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and we scoured Yelp to find standout Mexican restaurants you can hit up to celebrate the occasion. To celebrate National Taco Day we compiled a list of places across Michigan that stood out with exceptionally high reviews. Here's our list of the best places...
