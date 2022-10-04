Read full article on original website
Kilgore coach says players’ love for each other is team’s strength
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Head Coach Clint Fuller says his players’ love for each other is the team’s strength. “In most of my experiences, teams who love and admire their teammates and coaches and the community have the most success,” Fuller said. Fuller also said in...
Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Timpson Bears Quarterback Terry Bussey
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Timpson Bears Quarterback Terry Bussey is this week’s Spotlight player. He’s having a fantastic season so far. Bussey said, “It’s been going real good. We’re 6-0 so we feel like we’re in a really good spot right now going into our bye week.”
Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy has plans to honor teachers Thursday night before the game kicks off. They’re doing so because it will be World Teachers’ Day. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition.
‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students who have disorder
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day. There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Louisiana high school homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”
LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing spread, we took a dive into the “country queen’s” ties to East Texas. Among them: a friendship with Jacksonville native and Longview resident Neal McCoy. “She was just so sweet,” McCoy said on East Texas...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Tyler. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash was reported at the intersection of North [..]
Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit
TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge
It’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event. Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says...
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness
An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. With a little more than a month left in his campaign...
Authorities On Guard as Wildfire Season Starts in Parts of Texas Lacking Rain
Authorities in East Texas are on high alert as the wildfire season gets underway and areas report a lack of rain. With the arrival of fall, East Texas' temperatures have cooled off in some places, but officials warn that dry conditions continue to exist, increasing the risk of wildfires over time.
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A corporation has taken the fall for a business which held illegal gaming. Lucky Tunes #3, which was located in the 11000 block of Highway 64 East, was raided in February of 2019 and 90 gambling machines were seized. According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, cases...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street when a pedestrian in a motorized [..]
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
