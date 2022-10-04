ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy has plans to honor teachers Thursday night before the game kicks off. They’re doing so because it will be World Teachers’ Day. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students who have disorder

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day. There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.
KILGORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Marshall, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Marshall, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Duncanville, TX
Marshall, TX
Basketball
State
Texas State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Austin, TX
City
Marshall, TX
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”

LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
LONE STAR, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Jackson
KLTV

Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash

An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit

TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event. Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiley College#Cancer#Longhorns#Kltv Sports#Ut Austin Athletics#All Americans#Ny Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
WNBA
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy